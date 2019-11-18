Towson looks to clinch playoff spot vs Elon

By: Jordan Kendall, Assistant Sports Editor

File Photo by Joe Noyes/The Towerlight

The Tigers conclude the 2019 regular season at home against the Elon Phoenix. Elon did not play last week, but the Phoenix (4-6, 3-4 CAA) have lost their last two games. In their last game vs Maine, the Black Bears scored 28 straight points in the first quarter.

The Phoenix compare much closer to Towson than their record shows on both sides of the ball. The Tigers average five more points per game on offense, while Towson’s defense averages four fewer points than Elon. The Tigers offense averages more passing and rushing yards per game, however the Phoenix defense averages less than ten fewer rushing and passing yards per game.

Junior quarterback Davis Cheek averages 196 passing yards per game. He is not turnover prone, only throwing one interception in his last four games. The leading receiver for Elon is senior wide receiver Cole Taylor. He has 400 receiving yards and a touchdown on 32 receptions. Junior wide receiver Kortez Weeks has a team best 39 catches for 372 yards and four touchdowns.

The Phoenix rushing attack is led by junior running back Jaylan Thomas with 395 yards and three touchdowns. His last game against Maine was his career worst, only rushing for one yard on three carries. Senior running back De’Sean McNair has 318 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

On defense, Elon is led by sophomore defensive back Cole Coleman. He is in the top 15 in the CAA in tackles with 78. Senior defensive back Greg Liggs Jr. is tied for first in the FCS with seven interceptions.

Third down conversions are crucial for continuing drives, and Saturday’s matchup will spotlight this aspect of the game. Towson’s defense allows 47% of third down conversions which is second-most in the CAA. The Phoenix offense, however, only converts 378% of conversions which is ninth-best.

For the Tigers, a win would likely send them to the FCS Playoffs while a loss would likely end their postseason aspirations.

Kickoff from Johnny Unitas Stadium is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. The game will be streamed on FloFootball.com and broadcasted on CBS Sports Radio 1300 with Spiro Morekas and GordyCombs on the call.