Towson loses 40-17 to New Hampshire

By: Karuga Koinange, Sports Editor

File photo by Joe Noyes/ The Towerlight

Towson remains winless in conference play after falling 40-17 on the road to New Hampshire Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers (2-5, 0-4, CAA) defense, which has been the backbone of the team all year, struggled to contain the abundance of weapons on the No. 18 Wildcats (5-2, 3-1 CAA) offense.

In the second quarter, the Wildcats outscored the Tigers 26-0 to go up 33-3 heading into the second half.

The Tigers offense, which has been abysmal this season, couldn’t keep pace with the Wildcats. For the seventh straight game, the Tigers have yet to score 20 points.

Next week, Towson will return home for its homecoming game against arch-rival Delaware. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

More coverage of this game to come soon.