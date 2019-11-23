Towson loses heartbreaker to Elon

By: Jordan Kendall, Assistant Sports Editor

File Photo by Joe Noyes/The Towerlight

Towson started strong in the first half, but Elon finished stronger in the second half. The Phoenix (5-6, 4-4 CAA) upset the Tigers (7-5, 4-4 CAA) 25-23 with a late field goal with under a minute left. Elon outscored Towson 22-6 in the second half.

Flacco threw for 214 and two touchdowns along with two interceptions in the loss. The Tigers finished with four turnovers on offense.

We will update this with a full recap on Monday.