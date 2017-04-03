Towson places 11th in Kingsmill Invitational

By: Wilbert Villatoro , Staff Writer

Towson took 11th place in the Kingsmill Invitational in Williamsburg, Virginia. The tournament was held at the Kingsmill River Resort, a par 72, 6,025-yard course, March 27-28.

The Tigers were led in the final round by junior Alexis Hios who carded a two-over 74. In her three rounds, Hios shot a total of 231 and added three birdies in the final round.

“We started off with three doubles and a triple and that’s hard to come back from,” Head Coach Kate Schanuel said. “We had solid second and third rounds but we need all three in order to place in tournaments with the competitive fields that we play. We need to show up for all three rounds and not just two.”

Sophomore Jenny Buchanan shot a 230 (+14), which led the Tigers overall. She finished in the Top 35.

Alix Lowe notched five final round birdies. Lowe shot a four-over 76 and it was her best round of the tournament.

Freshman Erica Han and senior Stephanie Boshdosh shot a final round score of 79 (+7). Han concluded the invitational shooting a score of 237 while Boshdosh scored a 239.

The Tigers will take a week off before competing at the Hoya Invitational Monday April 10 and Tuesday, April 11.