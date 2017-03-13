Towson secures two wins in regular season finale

By: Jesse L. Baird, Staff Writer

Towson earned a win over Cornell and Brockport Sunday afternoon at SECU Arena to end its regular season. The team scored a 194.625 to edge out Cornell (193.500) and Brockport (192.425) to bring home two victories on senior day.

The Tigers finished the meet on the floor exercise with a season-high score of 49.275. Junior Tyra McKellar won the event and matched her career-high with a score of 9.925.

Sophomore Cortni Baker set a career-best with a score of 9.900 in the floor exercise and sophomore Erin Tucker and junior Gabriella Yarussi tied for third-place with a score of 9.850 in the same event.

“We have a little bit of a stomach bug going around causing us to move the lineup, needing people to step up who were ill or who were not usually in the lineup,” Head Coach Vicki Chliszczyk May said.

The Tigers had 15 top-five performances and won or shared first-place in every event except the uneven bars.

On the uneven bars, senior Bridget Steffen and sophomore Mary Elle Arduino tied for fourth with a score of 9.625.

On the vault, Tucker won the event with a score of 9.775. Senior Bayleigh Forbes and Yarussi each scored a 9.750 to tie for third-place.

In the third rotation balance beam, Arduino and freshman Melissa Temkov tied with a score of 9.875 to win the event.

Yarussi won the all-around competition with a score 39.050, followed by McKellar in third (38.500), and Arduino in fifth (38.000).

“To leave everything on the floor the last meet of the season at the SECU and for the seniors the last meet at home, I couldn’t be prouder of what the girls did today,” Chliszczyk May said.

The Tigers next meet will be the EAGL Championships on Saturday March 18, at 2 p.m. at NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina.