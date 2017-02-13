Towson sets another season-best score

By: Jesse L. Baird, Staff Writer

Towson finished second at the annual Shelli Calloway Invitational Sunday afternoon at SECU Arena.

The Tigers set a season-best score of 195.024 to defeated No. 24 West Virginia (194.575) and Temple (193.575). North Carolina won the meet with a score of 195.525.

Leading the way for the Tigers was junior Gabriella Yarussi, who won her first all-around title with a score of 39.350. The performance came on a day that the Tigers rallied after a rough start.

“The girls just went out and did what they needed to do,” Head Coach Vicki Chliszczyk May said. “Being able to keep our mind focused after an early fall shows how the girls continue to battle adversity with flying colors.”

Towson rallied after a slow start on the vault (48.175) and finished the meet with victories in the balance beam and floor exercise. The team set a season-best on the balance beam (48.975) and tied the season-best score for the floor exercise (49.100).

Yarussi placed second on the balance beam (9.875), while sophomore Mary Elle Arduin finished in third place (9.825).

Yarussi also placed second in the floor exercise (9.875) to set a career-best. Junior Tyra McKellar tied for third place in the event (9.850).

In the meet, Towson set five career-best scores and four season-best scores in which they beat a ranked opponent.

“While our focus remains on our overall score it is nice to be able to beat ranked programs,” Chliszczyk May said. “Its shows the hard work and dedication the girls have put in really pays off.”

The Tigers have a week off before they travel to Eastern Michigan for a dual meet on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.