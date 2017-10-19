Towson sinks second hole-in-one of the season

By: Michael Mills, Assistant Sports Editor

During the final round of the Phoenix Invitational on Tuesday, sophomore Spencer Alexander joined Towson’s hole-in-one club.

Alexander’s hole-in-one comes less than one month after his teammate, junior William Bachelor, accomplished the same feat at the Hartford Hawk Invitational. Alexander’s seven-iron sent the shot directly into the bottom of the cup. Before this fall, Towson hadn’t sunk a hole-in-one since the 2010 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) championships. They have two this season.

“I was honestly shocked at first, but it’s pretty awesome that two of us have hole-in-ones in tournaments this year already, and to finish with 67 makes it even better,” Alexander said. “We definitely didn’t play as well as we thought we were capable of this weekend but we will stay positive and keep improving for the next event.”

Although Towson finished 12th out of 16 teams, the team saw strong performances from Bachelor and Alexander.

For Alexander, the last day of the Phoenix Invitational marks the third time this fall he shot an under 70 round. He leads Towson this fall with five under par rounds, and finished the tournament with four birdies.

Bachelor has proven to be one of Towson’s most consistent golfers. Once again, he led the way for the team in the first two rounds of the event. In the second round, Bachelor shot a career-best two-under 69.

“I thought I hit the ball solid and picked good starting lines,” Bachelor said. “I was happy to post two solid rounds today for the team. The difference for me this year is a lot of hard work and a better mindset. It feels satisfying to shoot a round in the 60’s and now I want to do it again soon.”

Bachelor was Towson’s leader for the tournament. He shot a two-over 73 and finished 20th overall.

“Overall, [Bachelor’s] done an incredible job implementing all the things we’ve covered and he’s starting to see the results, which is fun to watch,” Larkin said.

Towson concludes its season by returning to North Carolina to take part in the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate tournament. The three-day tournament begins on Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Kilmaric Golf Club in Powells Point.