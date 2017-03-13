Towson splits series

By: Jill Gattens, Staff Writer

Towson split a doubleheader with Norfolk State Sunday at John B. Schuerholz Park. The team lost the first decision 8-0 but won the second 5-0.

The series was originally slated to be three games, but Saturday’s game was cancelled due to cold temperatures in the area, leaving the doubleheader for Sunday.

The Tigers failed to collect a hit in the first seven innings of game one of the doubleheader.

“We didn’t hit well,” Head Coach Mike Gottlieb said. “We didn’t play good defense.”

Freshman outfielder Andrew Cassard singled in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Tigers their first hit of the game, breaking up Devin Hemmerich’s no-hitter.

Cassard collected the only hit for the team as Towson struggled to find its groove at the plate. The team’s defense also struggled as they committed seven errors between the two games.

“We didn’t play good overall,” Gottlieb said. “A mix of the weather, field conditions and poor defense. It was sloppy and needs to be improved upon.”

Starting pitcher Kevin Ross went five innings, giving up three runs on six hits. However, the Tigers fell to the Spartans, 8-0.

However, Towson bounced back in game two of the doubleheader. The second game began with a three-run home run in the first inning, thanks to junior infielder Logan Burke.

Starting pitcher Michael Adams collected his second win of the season. Adams went six innings, giving up only four hits, striking out seven batters and giving up no runs.

The Tigers added two more insurance runs, courtesy of Burke and sophomore infielder Richard Miller, to blank the Spartans 5-0.

Burke went 1-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Miller went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a base on balls.

Towson travels to Pennsylvania for the Big Five Baseball Bash, where they will face La Salle, Villanova and St. Joseph’s. The team will open up with La Salle on Friday at 3 p.m.

“We need guys to have quality at-bats,” Gottlieb said. “We’re having too many poor at-bats.”