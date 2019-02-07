Towson Splits Weekend Matches

Towerlight News

By Cyan Thomas, Staff Writer

Photo courtesy of towsontigers.com

The Towson women’s tennis team battled La Salle and Navy on Sunday afternoon in Pikesville, defeating La Salle 4-0 and losing to Navy 6-1.

“The Navy team was much more powerful, consistent, and difficult to finish points against.”, said Head Coach Jamie Peterson. “They have already beaten the University of Maryland, who was a top 40 team last year. LaSalle had also lost to Morgan State the day before 6-1.”

During the Navy match, sophomore Alexa Martinez started the Tigers off with a singles win, taking the third set tiebreaker 10-7.

Freshmen Phoebe Collins and Amelia Lawson won their doubles match 6-4.

Junior Claire Bedi lost a tough battle in her singles match 5-7, 6-7

Against LaSalle, seniors Yevgeniya Shusterman and Lucy Gloninger both won singles matches for the Tigers, giving the team the singles victory.

Doubles pair Martinez and Shusterman took a win with a score of 6-1 while the pair of Gloninger and freshman Themis Haliou also won their match 6-2, clinching the doubles win.

“The second match we came out a little slow in the doubles,” Peterson said. “We eventually prevailed and then carried that momentum in the singles to finish strong with a convincing win over LaSalle.”

Split matches are always a tough hurdle for teams to clear, but the Tigers fared well and have a lot to build on heading into their next matches.

“Overall, I was really pleased with how the day went,” Peterson said.

Towson will travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to face off against Buffalo Saturday at 4 p.m. and Duquesne Sunday at 1 p.m.

