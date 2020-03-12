Towson suspends all spring sports in response to Coronavirus

By: Jordan Kendall, Sports Editor and Tim Klapac, Senior Editor

File photo by Chris Simms/ The Towerlight

Towson University announced the suspension of all spring athletics, effective immediately, in a statement released Thursday afternoon in response to the Coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

The affected sports include baseball, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s golf, outdoor track and field, softball and tennis.

According to the statement, “TU Athletics is following suit with several conferences and schools across the country on the recommendations of health officials and medical professionals to reduce the risk from the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Towson’s conference, the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), announced that the conference is suspending all spring sports due to the spread of the virus, and the remainder of the women’s basketball tournament has been canceled.

“The decision was made after discussions with the conference’s administrative personnel,” said the CAA in a statement. “Our top priority remains the well-being and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans.”

Fans who have purchased tickets for Tigers home events, including the gymnastics meet scheduled for Sunday, March 15 can contact the Towson Athletics ticket office for a refund. Fans can reach them at towsontigers.com, by calling 1-855-TU-TIGER, or emailing 4tigertix@towson.edu.

Over the last 24 hours, almost every major sporting event in the U.S. has been postponed or cancelled, including a suspension of the NBA and NHL seasons, a two-week delay of the MLB season and the cancellation of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

– The Towerlight will update this article as more information becomes available.