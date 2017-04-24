Towson swept in three-game series

By: Jill Gattens, Staff Writer

Towson was swept in a three-game series by Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) rival College of Charleston this weekend in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

In Sunday’s series finale, the Cougars (20-20, 10-5 CAA) jumped on the board in the second inning and took a 2-0 lead. The Tigers (15-23, 3-9 CAA) got a run back in the fifth inning on a solo shot from sophomore catcher Trey Martinez.

However, the Cougars added six more runs to secure an 8-1 win and complete the sweep of the Tigers.

Junior pitcher Michael Adams (2-5) took the loss as he allowed three runs on five hits in 4.2 innings of work.

“We didn’t do well enough to win,” Head Coach Mike Gottlieb said. “We need to hit more consistently, and we didn’t pitch very well.”

In Saturday’s game, the Cougars got on the board early in the first inning while the Tigers struggled to find their groove at the plate. Ultimately, the Tigers were blanked 5-0 by the Cougars.

Redshirt sophomore outfielder Mark Grunberg collected two hits while junior infielder Billy Lennox recorded a double.

Redshirt senior pitcher Kevin Ross (0-4) took the loss as he gave up four runs on seven hits through seven innings.

“We play well sporadically,” Gottlieb said. “We haven’t played well consistently.”

In Friday’s series opener, the Cougars pushed across six runs in the second inning to take a 7-0 lead over the Tigers.

In the fifth inning, Towson got on the board when Grunberg drove in freshman outfielder Andrew Cassard and Martinez. Grunberg came around to score on a double into the right field corner off of the bat of sophomore infielder Richie Palacios.

However, the Cougars blew the game open on a five-run seventh inning to put the game out of reach for the Tigers who ultimately fell 16-3.

Sophomore pitcher Dean Stramara (2-4) recorded the loss as he allowed seven runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings of work.

“We need to play well and win some series,” Gottlieb said. “We need to maintain consistency of playing well.”

Towson will play a pair of midweek games against Bucknell and Mount St. Mary’s. The team will continue its hunt for a spot in the CAA Tournament as they host William & Mary in a three-game series at home over the weekend.