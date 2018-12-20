Towson Trills Celebrate the Season on WBAL-TV 11

By: Christian Benford, Contributing Writer

Featured image courtesy of Towson Trills

The Towson Trills performed in last night’s “Season to Celebrate” holiday special by WBAL-TV 11.

The group, who consists of TU students Aaron Bayne, Harmony Reichert, Missy Melkonian, Katie Sacha, Nick Zuelsdorf, William Damanka Jr., and Leroy Hyson, were recently offered the opportunity to be filmed for the special, where they were asked to sing classic Christmas songs.

“They were looking for a couple a capella groups to do the show this year because they haven’t had a lot of those in the past,” Bayne said. “They were looking at, primarily, Baltimore groups…They saw our video on YouTube and just reached out.”

The “Season to Celebrate” special was aired at 8 p.m. on Dec. 19. Hyson voiced his appreciation for the TV airing with much excitement.

“Yeah, it’s really cool,” Hyson said. “Just to be able to be picked out of all the groups that [are] in this area. For them to reach out and for us to be able to film and record; it was a really cool opportunity just to be that kind of example for a cappella groups in this area.”

Hyson and Bayne, seniors now, started the group their freshman year of college in the fall of 2015. The group started out practicing in dorms and stairwells, and have since grown, received a practice room, and have become well-known across campus, Baltimore and internationally, as they were finalists in the 2017 International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella.

The Trills sung classics like “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and Mariah Carey’s famous “All I Want for Christmas is You.” The group hadn’t seen their recorded performance prior to the TV airtime, so even they were in for the surprise.

If you missed last night’s performance, the special will air again on Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. The show is set to rerun on WBAL-TV 11 on Dec. 23 & 24 at 7 p.m., Dec. 25 at 9 p.m., and Dec. 30 at 2 p.m.