Towson’s film life: Embracing cinema at TU

By: Matt McDonald, Columnist

Photo courtesy of The Senator Theatre Facebook page

Welcome to Towson! Looking for a place to escape future homework? Want to know where you can stand in line to see Star Wars VIII the minute it is released? Look no further! You have two exceptional movie theaters right near you.

The Towson Cinemark, located at 111 E Joppa Rd, Towson, MD 21286, offers a variety of recent movies released within the last three months. The building holds fifteen theaters, all of which have huge screens, surround sound, and luxury loungers coming soon.

They show movies in Standard, 3D, and XD formats. XD is their premier watching experience and is comprised of room-shattering sound and a screen that reaches wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling. A few times out of the year, the Cinemark will revive an older movie, like “The Shining.”

Any showing is affordable and there are multiple discounts, including a student discount if you show them your college ID. Movie times and tickets are available on their website and Fandango.com.

In the other direction is the Senator Theatre, which has been around since 1939. Located at 5904 York Rd, Baltimore, MD 21234, it is a very nostalgic building, holding only four theaters, each of which contains a massive screen covered by curtains, just as theaters did when they first opened. There are always revivals of older movies planned months in advance, such as “Labyrinth” and “Psycho.”

The Senator also offers great prices, especially the student discount, which takes two dollars off the price of a standard late night ticket.

My own favorite part of the Senator is the sidewalk outside, which has autographs pressed into the cement from the casts and crews of iconic movies.

Once again, welcome to Towson and I hope you have an incredible time here.

If you ever need information on movies or theaters, I’m here to help, and I’m looking forward to giving you some reviews over the course of the next year!