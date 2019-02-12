Towson’s Most Eligible 2019

Photos by Brendan Felch/ The Towerlight, Illustration by Victoria Nicholson/ The Towerlight
After tabling in the University Union last week, the Towerlight has compiled for you below a handful of Towson’s singles. Learn about their ideal Valentine’s dates, best traits, music interests and what they look for in a significant other. Take a chance, Tigers, and see if you can find that special someone.
Cedric Paul, Junior, Political Science
My ideal Valentine’s date is cash app straight to $Cedricpaul
My best trait is my sense of humor
On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “Habit” by Still Woozy
The main thing I look for in a significant other is a study partner
Sarah Padula, Sophomore, Electronic Media and Film
My ideal Valentine’s date is apple pie on a waterbed
My best trait is my toes, specifically the pinky toe
On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “I Ain’t Got Time” by Tyler the Creator
The main thing I look for in a significant other is they like to return the favor
Tsuakirai Mutombo, Senior, Acting
My ideal Valentine’s date is pizza and reading
My best trait is my teeth
On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “How To Love” by Lil Wayne
The main thing I look for in a significant other is are you rad or nah?
Mallory Simcox, Sophomore, Health Science
My ideal Valentine’s date is someone paying
My best trait is everything
On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “I Just Had Sex” by The Lonely Island
The main thing I look for in a significant other is they are over six feet tall
Nick Frantz, Junior, Mass Communication
My ideal Valentine’s date is Megan Fox
My best trait is I’m charismatic
On Valentine’s Day, I listen to anything by Lil Jon
The main thing I look for in a significant other is they are energetic
Ira Lewis, Freshman, Earth Space Science
My ideal Valentine’s date is a museum date
My best trait is my intelligence
On Valentine’s Day, I listen to any song
The main thing I look for in a significant other is intelligence, humor and kindness
Emmanuel Azve, Freshman, Computer Science
My ideal Valentine’s date is a romantic dinner
My best trait is my sense of humor
On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “Middle Child” by J Cole
The main thing I look for in a significant other is capability
Jocelyn Adeoye, Freshman, Chemistry
My ideal Valentine’s date is dinner
My best trait is my smile
On Valentine’s Day, I listen to Q Da Fool
The main thing I look for in a significant other is loyalty
Renee Horka, Sophomore, Psychology
My ideal Valentine’s date is a home cooked dinner made by him or dining out
My best trait is I’m funny and caring
On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “Bad At Love” by Halsey
The main thing I look for in a significant other is kindness, honesty and being outgoing
John Harrison Egerton, Sophomore, Computer Science
My ideal Valentine’s date is male
My best trait is I’m funny
On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “Boys” by Charli XCX
The main thing I look for in a significant other is intelligence
Patricia Elia, Senior, Graphic Design
My ideal Valentine’s date is handsome, affectionate, has gorgeous hair, is a cuddler, very photogenic, one and a half feet, half bengal, half tabby and is my cat. I miss you, Jasper
My best trait is my gorgeous blonde hair
On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “What’s New Pussycat” 21 times
The main thing I look for in a significant other is I had no intention of filling out this survey until they offered me a free cookie, so if you give me a cookie idk if you give me a cookie, I’ll marry you or something
Aiden Pass, Senior, Mass Communication
My ideal Valentine’s date is home cooked meal together, dancing and a movie
My best trait is my attention to detail
On Valentine’s Day, I listen to the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. All of it.
The main thing I look for in a significant other is intelligence and passion
Kelly Anderson, Freshman, Biology
My ideal Valentine’s date is romantic and loyal
My best trait is I’m friendly
On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “Dontchange” by Musiq Soulchild
The main thing I look for in a significant other is they are a genuinely good person
Stephanie Papetti, Senior, Occupational Therapy
My ideal Valentine’s date is movie and breakfast for dinner
My best trait is I talk too much
On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “Mamma Mia” by Abba
The main thing I look for in a significant other is a good sense of humor
Sydney Moore, Senior, International Relations
My ideal Valentine’s date is dinner and salsa dancing
My best trait is my smile
On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “X” by Prince Royce ft. Zendaya
The main thing I look for in a significant other is dance moves
Nila Hayes, Senior, Communications
My ideal Valentine’s date is a nice dinner
My best trait is my smile and positive outlook on life
On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “Like A Star” by Corinne Bailey Rae
The main thing I look for in a significant other is they are down to earth, athletic and smart
Janae Roy, Senior, Pre Nursing
My ideal Valentine’s date is going to an amusement park
My best trait is my personality
On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “Butter Pecan” by YNW Melly
The main thing I look for in a significant other is they’re a listener and super funny