Towson’s Most Eligible 2019

Photos by Brendan Felch/ The Towerlight, Illustration by Victoria Nicholson/ The Towerlight

After tabling in the University Union last week, the Towerlight has compiled for you below a handful of Towson’s singles. Learn about their ideal Valentine’s dates, best traits, music interests and what they look for in a significant other. Take a chance, Tigers, and see if you can find that special someone.

Cedric Paul, Junior, Political Science

My ideal Valentine’s date is cash app straight to $Cedricpaul

My best trait is my sense of humor

On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “Habit” by Still Woozy

The main thing I look for in a significant other is a study partner

Sarah Padula, Sophomore, Electronic Media and Film

My ideal Valentine’s date is apple pie on a waterbed

My best trait is my toes, specifically the pinky toe

On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “I Ain’t Got Time” by Tyler the Creator

The main thing I look for in a significant other is they like to return the favor

Tsuakirai Mutombo, Senior, Acting

My ideal Valentine’s date is pizza and reading

My best trait is my teeth

On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “How To Love” by Lil Wayne

The main thing I look for in a significant other is are you rad or nah?

Mallory Simcox, Sophomore, Health Science

My ideal Valentine’s date is someone paying

My best trait is everything

On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “I Just Had Sex” by The Lonely Island

The main thing I look for in a significant other is they are over six feet tall

Nick Frantz, Junior, Mass Communication

My ideal Valentine’s date is Megan Fox

My best trait is I’m charismatic

On Valentine’s Day, I listen to anything by Lil Jon

The main thing I look for in a significant other is they are energetic

Ira Lewis, Freshman, Earth Space Science

My ideal Valentine’s date is a museum date

My best trait is my intelligence

On Valentine’s Day, I listen to any song

The main thing I look for in a significant other is intelligence, humor and kindness

Emmanuel Azve, Freshman, Computer Science

My ideal Valentine’s date is a romantic dinner

My best trait is my sense of humor

On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “Middle Child” by J Cole

The main thing I look for in a significant other is capability

Jocelyn Adeoye, Freshman, Chemistry

My ideal Valentine’s date is dinner

My best trait is my smile

On Valentine’s Day, I listen to Q Da Fool

The main thing I look for in a significant other is loyalty

Renee Horka, Sophomore, Psychology

My ideal Valentine’s date is a home cooked dinner made by him or dining out

My best trait is I’m funny and caring

On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “Bad At Love” by Halsey

The main thing I look for in a significant other is kindness, honesty and being outgoing

John Harrison Egerton, Sophomore, Computer Science

My ideal Valentine’s date is male

My best trait is I’m funny

On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “Boys” by Charli XCX

The main thing I look for in a significant other is intelligence

Patricia Elia, Senior, Graphic Design

My ideal Valentine’s date is handsome, affectionate, has gorgeous hair, is a cuddler, very photogenic, one and a half feet, half bengal, half tabby and is my cat. I miss you, Jasper

My best trait is my gorgeous blonde hair

On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “What’s New Pussycat” 21 times

The main thing I look for in a significant other is I had no intention of filling out this survey until they offered me a free cookie, so if you give me a cookie idk if you give me a cookie, I’ll marry you or something

Aiden Pass, Senior, Mass Communication

My ideal Valentine’s date is home cooked meal together, dancing and a movie

My best trait is my attention to detail

On Valentine’s Day, I listen to the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. All of it.

The main thing I look for in a significant other is intelligence and passion

Kelly Anderson, Freshman, Biology

My ideal Valentine’s date is romantic and loyal

My best trait is I’m friendly

On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “Dontchange” by Musiq Soulchild

The main thing I look for in a significant other is they are a genuinely good person

Stephanie Papetti, Senior, Occupational Therapy

My ideal Valentine’s date is movie and breakfast for dinner

My best trait is I talk too much

On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “Mamma Mia” by Abba

The main thing I look for in a significant other is a good sense of humor

Sydney Moore, Senior, International Relations

My ideal Valentine’s date is dinner and salsa dancing

My best trait is my smile

On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “X” by Prince Royce ft. Zendaya

The main thing I look for in a significant other is dance moves

Nila Hayes, Senior, Communications

My ideal Valentine’s date is a nice dinner

My best trait is my smile and positive outlook on life

On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “Like A Star” by Corinne Bailey Rae

The main thing I look for in a significant other is they are down to earth, athletic and smart

Janae Roy, Senior, Pre Nursing

My ideal Valentine’s date is going to an amusement park

My best trait is my personality

On Valentine’s Day, I listen to “Butter Pecan” by YNW Melly

The main thing I look for in a significant other is they’re a listener and super funny