Trend alert: We’re seeing red

By: Kerry Ingram, Columnist

There are many trends that come and go, and most of them are renewed versions of old fads. Stripes? Expected. Off-the-shoulder tops? Not surprising. Denim? Does it really ever go out of style?

This spring has brought along many of these “redone” trends, however there is one that has actually taken me by surprise, especially because of how common it has become amongst college students.

This season, your boots are made for walking and talking – red shoes are in.

I first saw the trend mentioned in several blog posts a month ago, with collegiate fashion blogger predicting the style’s popular emergence. I laughed at the idea. I didn’t believe there was any way that such a trend would catch on, at least not on college campuses.

Boy, was I wrong.

The bright hue is taking soles by storm as more collegiate members find creative ways to incorporate such a bold shoe within their outfits. Whether in the form of glamorous, strappy heels or comfortable trainers, red shoes have made their entrance as a force to be reckoned with. This trend is allowing cool college kids to walk to class in style, with minimal effort.

(I have even spotted a Towson professor rocking this trend, to my own amazement.)

So if you’re in a rut on what to wear, or how to breathe new life into some of your favorite outfits, just grab a pair of red kicks. Thanks to their current stylish status, you’ll be captured by the fashion police for dressing too well – being caught red-handed.

(You know I had to throw in a pun somewhere).