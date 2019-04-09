Trendy Tiger: Graduation

By: Kerry Ingram, Arts & Life Editor

Photo courtesy of Public Policy Institute of California

Raise your hand if you have been functioning with a terrible case of senioritis this entire semester (*raises both arms without hesitation)

My time here at Towson is quickly coming to a close, and that means a graduation-themed Trendy Tiger was only inevitable. How can graduating be “trendy,” you may be asking? Well, if you doubt the trendiness of owning a diploma, just ask Olivia Jade and all the other individuals involved in the college admissions scandal why they were willing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for one.

In honor of all that will be a part of the Class of 2019, or for those who want to get in on some spring trends regardless, here are some things you can do to prepare for your graduation in the most stylishly-studious ways possible.

GRAD CAP:

This is one of the most important aspects of your graduation (besides your actual degree, of course). Having the freedom to decorate your graduation cap is something not all schools allow, so the fact that Towson supports this is a big win for us. Try to pick a theme that either cleverly relates to your major or ties into something humorous and trendy today. I am currently deciding between a “thank u, next” cap, a cap with the avocado-boy from Vine that says “A diploma…thankssss” or something journalism related. My advice for this is to go with something that makes you laugh and holds relevance. If push comes to shove, a “The Office” or “Parks & Rec” reference will always be a grand choice.

GRAD OUTFIT:

This aspect matters a little less than the first, especially since it’ll be covered during your actual graduation. Feel free to tap into the spring/summer 2019 fashion trends, whether it be rocking a little bit of neon, lace or fun prints. Most female-identifying graduates go with dresses for this occasion, but if there’s one thing I’ve seen plenty of in the past year, it’s female #bosses wearing the most stylish looking suits and making them glam with a cute shoe. For my male-identifiers, formal and casual fashion has become even more normalized, with guys wearing structured clothing with trendy sneakers. Whatever you choose, just make sure you’re two parts glam and comfortable. This is your day – don’t make choices for anyone else but yourself!

GRAD BEAUTY/GROOMING:

Keep things simple here. Nothing hurts my soul more than someone who decides to dawn bright colorful eyeshadow for school spirit during a graduation. Your weekends at homecoming games are gone; stick to neutral makeup that glams you up to look like the best version of your regular self. And for my non-makeup wearers, just make sure to hit up the basics: well-kept hair, good hygiene…you know, something that would be “LinkedIn Headshot” approved.

GRAD PICS:

This is something I’m definitely excited for. Your grad pics are going to turn out great as long as you follow this simple formula: you living your best life + a setting that holds relevance to your college career + a prop that describes your major or you = a cute, just-cheesy-enough senior picture. Just save the soft smiles for another time; my friends still won’t let me live down my high school senior pics for that. I wasn’t #trendy back then.

GRAD GIFTS:

So you know how I shared my excitement for some of the previous parts of graduating? I take it all back now – graduation “gifts” that you give to those who meant a lot to you during your time in college are the absolute best part of graduating, believe me. There’s something extremely emotional yet fulfilling about not being a loner for 10 minutes of your life, enough to share gifts with those who helped you grow as a person. By “gifts,” I don’t mean anything crazy large and expensive; for my high school graduation, I gave six of my best friends each a letter recapping our history throughout high school, and it’s still one of my most favorite things I’ve ever given. (Hint to them if they read this: you’ll all definitely be receiving another one, college-edition, in the next month). Just give with your heart on this one; it’ll make your graduation experience all the more meaningful.