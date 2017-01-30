TU President Kim Schatzel reiterates campus protections

By: Cody Boteler, Editor-in-Chief

In a message to the campus community, Towson University President Kim Schatzel reiterated that the administration remains committed to creating a community that benefits all students — regardless of immigration status.

“We will continue to support all members of our community to the greatest extent possible within the law,” she wrote in her message.

According to Schatzel, the University is working to determine if any Towson University students are affected by President Trump’s ban on immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries.

The University System of Maryland issued guidance on Trump’s recent executive orders. According to the guidance, USM schools “may choose not to engage in voluntary immigration enforcement activities that are not required under applicable laws.”

Schatzel also reiterated five positions that TU is taking on issues of immigration, including not allowing federal immigration enforcement authorities on campus without a warrant.

The original statement, from December 2016, includes an item stating that TU “will not detain an immigrant at the request of immigration enforcement authorities.”

The new announcement does not include that item. At time of writing, a Towson University official could not be reached to clarify whether or not it was representative of a policy change or an error. This story will update once The Towerlight receives clarification from the University.

In her message, Schatzel announced, “I fully concur and support” a statement from the Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities which states that the 90-day ban on green card and visa holders from certain nations should be “promptly reconsidered.”