TU residents have 10 days to move off campus

By: Meghan Hudson, Editor-in-Chief

Photo by Brendan Felch/ The Towerlight

Towson University’s Housing and Residence Life has given on-campus residents 10 days to move out.

“Residents should begin to move out of their residence hall starting today, August 26th, and should be completely moved out no later than Friday, September 4th at noon to prioritize the health and well-being of our community,” HRL emailed students.

“I feel disappointed that we have to move out but also feel that going entirely online was something that was inevitable no matter how well we were able to contain COVID-19,” said Benjamin Howe. “It’s sad that I have to move out and be in an environment where I can’t 100% focus on class.”

HRL states they are committed to enforcing the Tigers Care Guidelines in accordance with the CDC within their move-out procedure. To help ensure a smooth move-out process, students may have two helpers assist them in moving out.

“Our office is also working on processing refunds for 100% of the housing costs for fall 2020, including the housing deposit,” the email reads. “More information on the timing of this will be forthcoming in the next week.”

Students must comply with the following procedures:

Remove all your belongings from your space, you may not store items in your room until spring

Set your thermostat to low cool (or 68 degrees)

Take out your trash

Empty your refrigerator, if you have a micro-fridge unplug and defrost

Ensure your space is clean

Students should check out at the community center desk after everything is moved out of your space. The community center assistant will check you out of our system and provide you with a key envelope to deposit your key. You will place your key in the envelope and place it in the key drop off box located by the CC desk (it is a drop box hung on the wall that is clearly labeled). Once your key is returned, you will not have access to your room.

“Students will check out using our express check out process meaning a staff member will not come to your room with you to inspect for damages,” the email reads. “We will not be charging for damages unless the damage is egregious.”

While the University can evacuate most on-campus apartments or dorms, they can’t evacuate the campus’ Capstone On-Campus Management housing, as they are owned and managed independently. The buildings include Paca and Tubman Houses, and Millennium Hall.

“At this time, Millennium Hall and Paca & Tubman Houses are not closing,” posted the Paca and Tubman facebook page. “COCM is working with our owners and decision makers to deliver our residents and their guarantors an updated status of the situation. We will continue to update you as the situation changes.”

Additionally, students living in Aspen Heights are also not included in the University’s evacuation plan.

“For our students that were assigned to live in Aspen Heights, direct communication will be provided to you by 5 p.m. today, August 26,” the University email read.

Students who will not be able to move out by Sept. 4 must fill out an “extended housing request” form, which can be found in their student housing gateway.

“Students who do not cancel their housing will still have an active housing contract for the spring,” HRL’s email reads. “You will remain assigned to the same location for spring 2021 provided housing is open at that time. If you choose to cancel your housing, you will be canceling for the entire academic year and will need to reapply for spring 2021 housing once the application is available on November 1.”

The Housing and Residence office is now physically closed. Students can reach out to the office via email or phone (410-704-2516) Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..