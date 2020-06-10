TU sets in-person commencement dates for spring graduates

By: Grace Coughlan, Associate Editor

Photo by Brendan Felch/ The Towerlight

Towson University announced in-person commencement dates for spring semester graduates in an email sent out to graduates on June 10.

Commencement ceremonies will be held on Oct. 9, 10 and 11 of this year.

“Each college will hold a low-density, socially distanced ceremony outdoors,” the email read. “That’s right, instead of celebrating indoors at SECU arena, we’re complying with recommended health and safety guidance and taking the opportunity to celebrate outdoors- on the field at Unitas Stadium!”

According to the email, graduates will be allowed to bring up to six guests to their ceremony, an increase from the usual four ticket allotment, which was promised to graduates prior to COVID-19. However, there will be no additional tickets for sale.

Towson plans to provide a free live-stream of all ceremonies for friends and family of graduates to view remotely.

“A live stream of each ceremony will be added to the Commencement page one hour prior to the start of each ceremony to accommodate those family members/friends who are unable to attend,” Towson announced. “Additionally, all ceremonies will be recorded and available to view/download for free approximately 1-2 weeks after the ceremonies.”

This update comes after the University System of Maryland’s announcement that affiliated universities may partially re-open in the fall.

“Each campus plan will follow general guidelines and critical factors determined by the Return to Campus Advisory Group appointed by USM Chancellor Jay A. Perman in April—including federal, state, and local public health guidance,” reads USM’s most recent statement.

Towson University provided details specific to the University on May 29.

The University will provide more details to students closer to commencement time, including specific dates and times for each college’s ceremony.