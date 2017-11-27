TU takes first place in Bucknell Invitational

By: Billy Owens, Assistant Sports Editor

File photo by Joe Noyes/ The Towerlight

Towson finished first overall in both the men’s and women’s events in the Bucknell Invitational at Kinney Natatorium the weekend of Friday, Nov. 17.

The three-day meet was the Tigers final competition of the 2017 calendar year. Several Tigers on both sides advanced to the finals or took first place in their respective events.

“There were a lot of new entries into our top-10 lists,” Head Coach Jake Shrum said. “It’s always exciting for us.”

Day three of the invitational saw freshman Karlee Carminati take first in the 1,650-yard freestyle final with a time of 16:35.89, along with sophomore Annemarie Schnoor who won the 100-yard freestyle B final with a time of 51.49.

The women’s team also won the 400 freestyle relay as seniors Kendall Krumenacker and Caitlin Manthe, along with junior Ryan Ulrich and Schnoor finished with a time of 3:24.68.

For the men, senior Colin Roddy posted a time of 2:05.12 to win the 200-yard breaststroke B final, while junior Jack Saunderson blitzed the 200-yard butterfly A final with a time of 1:44.01 to claim victory. Junior Jack Bishop won the B final of the event with a time of 1:53.88.

On the second day of events, senior Jacy Icard won the 100-yard backstroke A final with a time of 54.25. Krumenacker and Schnoor, teaming with junior Danielle Clark and sophomore Sarah-Margaret Locke, took first place in the 800-yard freestyle relay with a time of 7:32.12. Junior Kelsey Jehl earned first place in the one-meter diving finals with 272.90 points.

The first day of competition saw both the men and women establish early leads over the other schools, with both teams taking eventual victory by the end of the invitational to complete its title defenses from the previous season.

Jehl won the three-meter diving finals by posting a score of 287.45, and the team of Icard, Schnoor, sophomore Megan Cowan and junior Amanda Rosa took first in the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 3:45.84.

Junior Evan Brophy won the 500-yard freestyle A final with a time of 4:30.91, and junior Aaron Magazine took first in the event’s B final with a time of 4:33.88.

“To be this fast at this time in the season is a great sign for us,” Shrum said.

The teams have about a two month break from competition before the next meet on Saturday, Jan. 13, when they head to Philadelphia to take on Drexel and Seton Hall.

“Both teams have done a great job improving throughout the season,” Shrum said. “I’m really happy with where we are.”