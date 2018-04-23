TU takes second

By: Peyton Moyles, Contributing Writer

Photo courtesy of Towson University Athletics

Towson competed in the Larry Ellis Invitational hosted by Princeton University Friday. The team then placed second with 66 points at the James Madison Invitational Saturday.

Saturday at the JMU Invitational, senior Megan Kelly and junior Liz Reid both set meet records. The team also posted a total of 13 Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC) qualifying marks.

Kelly posted a time of 59.05 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles. This was a new school record and a meet and facility record.

Reid crossed the finish line in the 200-meter dash in 24.47 seconds to place first.

Sophomore T’Reyah Johnson finished second in the 400-meter dash with a personal-best time of 56.61 seconds.

In the shot put, junior Phontavia Sawyer posted a personal best and ECAC-qualifying throw of 51-0.25. Junior Lauren Coleman was second with another ECAC-qualifying mark of 50-4.5.

Towson had a total of 10 runner-up finishes on Saturday, with seven being ECAC-qualifying marks.

Both the 4X100-meter and 4X400-meter relay teams finished in second place with ECAC-qualifying times. McLean, Waller, Laryea and Charles finished in 47.01 seconds in the 4X100, while Johnson, Famularo, Collins and sophomore Alexis Goodman finished in 3:50.06 in the 4X400.

Junior Abby Gauthier and freshman Paige Keefer both posted season-best results at Princeton Friday.

In the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Gauthier finished 26th with a time of 11:10:33. Keefer finished 31st in the 800-meters after crossing the line in 2:13.73. Junior Erica Israel finished in 13th place in the 5,000 meters, finishing with a time of 18:42.42.

Up next, Towson will compete in the Penn Relays in Philadelphia which start Thursday.