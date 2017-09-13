University Senate statement on DACA

By: The University Senate

The faculty, staff and students of the University Senate, representing their constituencies, welcome and value the contributions of all members of the TU community. We support the statements of TU President Schatzel and USM Chancellor Caret in response to the recent decision of the President of the United States to rescind DACA. In addition, this motion indicates our ongoing commitment to fostering intellectual exchange, mutual respect and civilized dialogue between every member of the Towson University campus—students, staff, faculty, and administrators—with the hope that our work at this university will continue to encourage broader and better understanding of the world around us and all of the people in it.