Upcoming park, greenery will brighten Uptown

By: Amanda Carroll, Staff Writer

Uptown Towson could look a little greener next summer, thanks to a new park coming to Patriot Plaza scheduled for completion in June 2018.

The park will add more green space in the city center and will be available for use by the general public and for special events. The design features several areas of seating to encourage visitors to stop and enjoy being outside.

“Not only will county employees and other workers enjoy the setting, but it will be a new recreational area in the heart of one of our fastest-growing communities,” Baltimore County Councilman David Marks said.

Patriot Plaza, the space between Historic Courthouse and Baltimore County Circuit Court and the site of the future park, currently houses a concrete courtyard and a defunct fountain. Leaks in that fountain, which threatened office spaces and technology systems located underground, spurred the renovation of the space.

According to the Baltimore County government website, the project came together through the collaboration of the county, Towson-based design firm Rubeling & Associates, the Towson Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Towson Council of Community Associations and representatives from the police and fire unions and memorial associations.

The park will border the already-existing Baltimore County Police Memorial, increasing access to and visibility of the monument.

Estimates place the cost of the project between $3-4 million, and the funds will be included in the Fiscal Year 2017 County Council budget. Since 2010, Baltimore County has spent more than $57 million on projects to promote green spaces and recreation, according to the Baltimore County government website.