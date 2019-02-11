Ways to reduce food waste

The Office of Sustainability’s residential composting program

is a great way for students to combat food waste on campus. TU senior

Daija Odom

, who has been overseeing the program for the past semester, has worked hard to make sure the program is accessible to as many students as possible

. A yellow compost bin is located in the community kitchens of each residential hall (except for 10 West and Millennium Hall

– they are in the lobby). Students can collect their food scraps, uneaten food, napkins and food containers from campus dining services only (excluding

Au Bon Pain

) to place in the bins – this includes the

brown compost bins in the dining halls

as well! On collection days, the waste is taken to an industrial composting facility and processed for further use.