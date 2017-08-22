Welcome to TU

By: Sarah Rowan, Editor-in-Chief

What’s goin’ on, Tigers? Welcome, or welcome back, to another year at TU.

And welcome to The Towerlight’s first print issue of the Fall 2017 semester. This is our annual Freshman Survival Guide, and it’s full of advice, words of welcome and pearls of wisdom from not only our editorial board, but also Towson’s faculty, staff and administration.

The Towerlight is a student-run news organization that’s independent from Towson University. Our job is to give you all the news from both TU and the surrounding community, so that you don’t miss any of the year’s happenings.

We print weekly, and you can find our issues on stands every Tuesday. We’re also working on emphasizing a digital focus in the newsroom, so you’ll probably see more of us online in plenty of different media formats.

And, for exclusive Towerlight content delivered straight to your inbox every day, subscribe to our daily Towerlight Today newsletter.

Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and check us out everyday at www.thetowerlight.com.

If you want to get involved, come visit us in our office (UU 309). We’re all students, just like you, and we love meeting new people.

As an editor, one of my biggest fears is missing something. I feel that it’s our duty as a newsroom to be present in whatever capacity we’re needed for campus and the community.

That’s why we love when students, faculty, staff and groups on campus communicate with us to let us know what’s going on. Shoot me an email at editor@thetowerlight.com, and I’ll make sure that it gets forwarded to the appropriate section editor in the office.

Thanks for taking the time to read this issue, and I hope you keep up with us in the academic year to come.

Have an excellent semester, don’t stress out too much, and we’ll all make it together.