Why the Giants Should Not Draft Dwayne Haskins

By Jordan Kendall, Assistant Sports Editor

The New York Giants have the sixth selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. Many mock drafts and draft experts project Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins to be their selection.

Haskins threw for over 4,800 yards and 50 touchdowns last season with only eight interceptions. He is the top quarterback in this class to most analysts, with Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray right behind him.

The Giants have needed a replacement to quarterback Eli Manning for years, however, I believe they should pass on the Buckeyes signal caller.

Haskins does not have the experience most NFL teams look for in a first round quarterback. He played sparingly in eight games in 2017, tossing four touchdowns for 565 yards.

With less than two full seasons of experience, it’s unclear if he is ready to be a franchise quarterback. According to NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein, he “lacks in-game adversity challenges for an early round pick and fumbles due to carelessness and lack of concentration on snaps.”

Manning has struggled with turnovers the past few seasons, so a turnover prone quarterback may not be the best option right now. While Haskins can improve on this, as a lifelong Giants fan, I would prefer someone who is known for protecting the ball. One outstanding season does not mean you will succeed in the NFL, especially at quarterback.

The quarterback prospects in this class appear to be worse than they will be in 2020. Two quarterbacks in Haskins and Murray appear to be first round picks, with Missouri’s Drew Lock and Duke’s Daniel Jones possibly sneaking into the later half of the round.

Next year’s quarterback class is deep with names such as Oregon’s Justin Herbert, who was considered the best available this year before returning for his senior season, and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. In class with some of the deepest depth in defensive lineman and cornerbacks in years, the Giants would be smarter to address other needs than to take Haskins just because he’s the best available right now.

Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell said of Herbert that “During the fall when teams were looking at the 2019 NFL Draft quarterback prospects, Herbert was said to have the best skillset and had the most positive buzz in the scouting community.”

With a young core of running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, waiting one year will not set the Giants back.

New York has more significant needs than quarterback right now. While the Giants absolutely need to find the heir apparent to Manning within the next two seasons, they don’t need to panic and can take time to make sure they find the right player.

With the No. 6 pick, players such as Kentucky defensive end Josh Allen and LSU linebacker Devin White could be available. Both players would be a huge upgrade and would provide pass rushing help this team has needed for years.

Another area to consider is the offensive line. Will Hernandez was a great selection last year, but the other four positions were inconsistent at times. Taking one of the top offensive tackles such as Florida’s Jawaan Taylor or Oklahoma’s Cody Ford appears to be a safer pick and would be an immediate contributor instead of Haskins, who would need to sit a year or two and learn before possibly helping the offense.

Haskins is a great prospect and deserves to go in the first round. He has the potential to be a franchise quarterback, with a strong arm and high football IQ. He could succeed in New York, however, I think the best interest of the team would be to pass on Haskins.