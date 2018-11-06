Women win, men come up short at Arthur E. Imperatore Natatorium

By Cyan Thomas, Staff Writer

Junior Annemarie Schnoor, senior Haley Sutton, junior Jacki Schoening and senior Ryan Ulrich solidified the women’s domination in the 200-yd medley relay with a time of 1:46.20.

The women defeated Seton Hall with a score of 197-103 Saturday afternoon at the Arthur E. Imperatore Natatorium, while the men fell to the same opponent with a score of 162.5-134.5.

Schnoor also contributed with two individual wins in the 50-yard freestyle (24.32) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:17.17).

Head Coach Jake Shrum tried something different with the team this week in preparation for future meets.

“We used the Seton Hall meet to have most of our kids race in their third and fourth best events,” Shrum said. “The girls were a little more successful against Seton Hall in those secondary events.”

Senior Amanda Rosa and junior Maddi Mangum both won individual competitions. Rosa won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06) and Mangum was victorious in the 200-yard butterfly.

Sophomore Karlee Carminati and Freshman Sarah Margaret Locke also took individual wins for Towson. Carminati won the 1000-yard freestyle (10:35.21) and Locke clinched the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.18).

Senior Emily Wilson was victorious in the 3-meter dive with the high score of 343.75. Also, freshman Suzannah Mills won the 400-yard individual medley (4:31.25).

Schoening and Ulrich from the 200-yard medley relay team also clinched individual events. Schoening won the 200-yard breaststroke (2:20.31) while Ulrich was successful in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.01).

“Jacki had a big breakthrough in how she swims the 200 breaststroke,” Shrum said. “Suzy Mills continues to have a fantastic freshmen year showing lots of versatility. The girl divers were tremendous.”

For the men’s team, senior Jack Saunderson won the 200-yard butterfly (1:47.41) and the 200-yard backstroke (1:52.29).

Junior Owen Robinson, junior Ryan O’Leary, junior Matt Essing and Saunderson came together to gain a victory in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:32.10.

Robinson and Essing also won their own individual events. Robinson won the 100-yard breaststroke (51.12), and Essing succeeded in the 50-yard freestyle (20.74).

Essing, Saunderson, senior Zach Bishop, and freshman Ryan Baldino joined forces to win the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:06.61.

Next week, the Tigers are headed to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania for the Bucknell Invitational to close out the fall season.

“It will be very aggressive in the weight room and we will be doing a lot of race pace and race preparation work.” Shrum said. “Next week we’ll back off the intensity a touch as we head into Bucknell.”