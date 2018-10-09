Women’s field hockey dominated by Richmond

By Glenn Kaplan, Staff Writer

File Photo by Brittany Whitham / The Towerlight

The Tigers were dominated against the Richmond Spiders 5-1 on Sunday afternoon on the road.

“We need to stick to our game plan when other teams put pressure on us,” said Head Coach E.A. Jackson.

Freshman defender/midfielder Steffie Bongers scored a goal for the Spiders (4-9, 1-2 CAA) with 10:49 remaining in the first half. Freshman defender Jessica Hendry scored a goal for Richmond 2:49 later in the first half. Bongers scored her second goal of the game with 3:33 remaining in the first half.

“We are seeing a pattern of struggling to adjust to the speed of the game and passing style when transitioning from the infill surface [we train on] to playing on the water-based carpets that every other team trains and plays on,” Jackson said. “Our new field can’t be finished up soon enough. We are very eager to start training on the appropriate surface.”

Sophomore forward Abra Granger scored a goal for the Spiders 13:34 into the second half.

Senior midfielder Katie McNeel scored on a penalty stroke goal for the Tigers (1-11,0-3 CAA) with 12:24 remaining in regulation.

Sophomore forward Cadera Smith scored a goal for Richmond with 1:48 remaining in regulation.

The Tigers were outshot 24-2. Towson only had three penalty corners compared to Richmond’s 13.

Freshman goalkeeper MacKenzie Peacock made five saves for the Tigers and redshirt junior Emily Braunewell made one save for the Spiders.

Towson was dominated against conference foe William & Mary (6-6, 3-0 CAA) in 6-0 on Friday night at Busch Field.

Senior midfielder/forward Jenny McCann scored a goal 13:42 into the game for the Tribe. Junior midfielder Christie van de Kamp scored a goal with 14:22 remaining in the first half for William & Mary. Senior midfielder/defenseman Jenna Cutilli scored a goal 4:18 later.

Junior forward Woodward Hooper scored all three goals in the second half for the Tribe.

The Tigers were outshot 32-1 and senior midfielder Katie McNeel took the only shot of the game for Towson.

The William & Mary Tribe had 12 penalty corners and the Tigers only had one penalty corner.

Peacock had an impressive performance, racking up 15 saves for the Tigers.

“Mackenzie makes a number of very difficult saves every game,” Jackson said. “We are very proud of the effort she puts forth every day.”

Up next for the Towson Tigers are road games against American on Friday Oct. 12 with game time set for 3 p.m. and Georgetown on Sunday Oct. 14 with game time set for 1 p.m.