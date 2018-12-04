Women’s indoor track and field have strong season-opener

By: Muhammad Waheed, Assistant Sports Editor

File Photo by The Towerlight

The Tigers earned several ECAC championships qualifications during their season-opening meet at the Navy Winter Invitational in the Wesley A. Brown Field House in Annapolis Saturday afternoon.

Freshman Haley Horvath set a new school record and earned ECAC qualification as she won the pole vault event clearing 3.90 meters. Maggie Rampolla had the previous record of 12-7.5 set in 2015.

“We have talked about it,” said Head Coach Mike Jackson. “We expected to break at least one school record. She’s outstanding and has worked very hard.”

Senior Phontavia Sawyer had a personal best and ECAC qualifying throw of 15.34 meters as she won the shot put.

“She’s a great thrower,” Jackson said. “She’s improved from last year and has been outstanding for us.”

Junior Erica Israel, who timed 10:28.09 in the 3,000-meter run, and senior Shelby Bobbie, who timed 5:16.69 in the mile, both placed third.

“It’s a huge confidence builder for us,” Jackson said. “We are counting on them to score points for us. We want to put more emphasis on it.”

Junior Victoria Jones-Alleyne won the 60-meter hurdles with an ECAC qualifying time of 8.69 seconds.

Freshman Shamika Burton placed first in the 60-meter dash as she won the event by .004 seconds.

Burton, freshman Crystal Johnson and senior Jaina McLean each crossed the finish line in the 60-meter dash with an ECAC qualifying time of 7.65 seconds while also tying Kaitlyn Davis’ school record.

The next competition for Towson will be on Friday, Jan. 11 at the Virginia Tech Invitational.

“It’s a big time meet,” Jackson said. “We need to focus on the big picture and compete with one another. Being able to be coached and work towards our goal. Also they will be away from us for a few weeks so we need them to continue to work at home.”