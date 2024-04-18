104th SGA administration elected

By Mia Resnicow, contributing writer

The Towson University student body elected Edmund Rhynes Jr. as the 104th president of the Student Government Association after a two day voting period.

Rhynes ran uncontested on the Expect the Arrival ticket. ETA candidates Simi Sanni and Kennedy Bennett were elected as vice president and attorney general, respectively, after also running uncontested.

“This is something that I’ve seen for myself, pretty much a year in the making,” Rhynes said. “Jordan Colquitt has done a good job trusting me.”

Rhynes said Colquitt, president of the SGA, was a mentor to him.

“I’m definitely proud of, first off, the presidential candidate Edmund Rhynes,” Colquitt told The Towerlight. “He’s done a lot of hard work this year around student mental health, around reorganizing the constitution, which passed overwhelmingly in the vote, and he spearheaded that charge.”

First year student Marlon Mauricio, who ran independently against ETA candidate Jenna Jalloh, took the vote for treasurer with 1,291 votes.

“Thank you to everyone that came out and supported me, thank you to everyone that helped out,” Mauricio said. “I appreciate y’all, and this wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

A total of 2,080 undergraduate students voted in this year’s election, according to the head election commissioner, Anna Melendez.

This is down from last year’s election, which saw 3,264 student voters, The Towerlight reported.

A second election will be held to fill the senate seats that remain open, Melendez said.