104th SGA administration inaugurated

By Nachala Waters, contributing writer

The Towson University Student Government Association inaugurated its 104th administration on Monday in the University Union.

The new president Edmund Rhynes was sworn in by Jordan Colquitt, the former two-term president. Rhynes said that going forward he will work endlessly to make sure students are represented in every facet of the SGA.

“I know that I will work closely with my peers here to ensure that everyone is accounted for,” Rhynes said. “I look forward to working with administration to assure all voices are heard and to make sure everyone is involved in what’s going on on campus.”

Senior Vice President for Student Affairs and University Life Vernon Hurte also gave a sentimental yet strong send off to Colquitt. Hurte acknowledged Colquitt’s historical time in office at TU, and mentioned the importance of the bills passed during Colquitt’s administration. Hurte wished him well in his future endeavors.

The new administration’s first SGA meeting will be Tuesday, May 13.