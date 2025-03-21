13 Players Notch a Point as Towson Dominates Longwood

By: David Walker, Contributing Writer

After winning by 10 on Saturday against Campbell, the Tigers outdo themselves and win by 20 against Longwood, 22-2. Only two days after their 19-9 win over Campbell, Towson’s offensive explosion continues against the Longwood Lancers on Tuesday.

The Tigers got going early as Valerie Thompson scored her first of the day and 13th of the year only 28 seconds into the game. Thompson would end the day with four goals, leading the team in scoring.

Towson jumped to a 6-0 lead within the first eight minutes, with Katie Roszko scoring twice. Roszko ended the day with five points, her 25 points on the season leads the Tigers.

Longwood would not score until 5:47 left in the quarter, a free-position goal from Ellie Rumbaugh. The first quarter ended on a 3-0 from Towson, the Tigers led 9-1.

It was a quieter second quarter, only five goals between the teams. Four different Tigers scored, and the Lancers scored their second and final goal of the day. Towson only allowed two goals all game and both were from free-position shots, a dominant showing from the Tiger defense. At the end of the half, it was 13-2 Towson.

Rory Turner replaced Jenna Cardeno in goal at the start of the half. Cardeno ended the day with three saves and only two goals allowed in the first half.

Towson outscored Longwood 4-0 in the third, with four different Tigers scoring. Towson led 17-2 heading into the final 15.

The fourth quarter went the same way the previous three did. Towson closed out their blowout win with a five-goal quarter, closing out the game on a 9-0 run.

This was the Tigers biggest win of the season and of the last 10 years. They controlled the draw, limited pressure on defense, and spread the wealth offensively. After losing consecutive games to Loyola and Stony Brook, outscored 36-19, Towson has won consecutive games, outscoring opponents 41-11.

The Tigers are hot and take on the Princeton Tigers on Friday at 7 at Tiger Field.