2022 Maryland Election results: Moore wins governorship; Baltimore County Executive wins reelection

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Tuesday’s Gubernatorial election saw many historic wins, with Democrat Wes Moore slated to become Maryland’s first Black governor. Additionally, state Del. Brook Lierman is projected to become the first female comptroller, and former Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown is projected to be the state’s first Black attorney general.

Moore and Lt. Gov. candidate Aruna Miller beat Republican state Del. Dan Cox by nearly 300,000 votes as of Tuesday evening with 1890 of 2074 election day precincts reporting.

Miller, a former state delegate from Montgomery County, will be Maryland’s first Indian-American lieutenant governor, The Times of India reports.

“Thank you, Maryland,” Moore’s campaign tweeted late Tuesday. “What an amazing night, and what an improbable journey. I am grateful to every one of you for the hard work you put in to make tonight happen.”

Cox and running mate Gordana Schifanelli did not concede by publication time Tuesday.

“It’s just a very possible situation that the votes that still need to be counted, that if we pull off about 60% to 65% of those, then we can still pull this off,” Cox said to watch party attendees, WBAL reports.

Cox was not endorsed by current Republican Gov. Larry Hogan but was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

A state delegate representing Maryland’s fourth legislative district, Cox supported several conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 Presidential Election, CNN reported.

He was also present at the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally and called former Vice President Mike Pence a “traitor” for not stopping the certification of President Joe Biden’s win.

The Cox campaign endorsed attorney general nominee for the Republicans, Michael Peroutka. Peroutka was formerly a League of the South member, a neo-confederate group whom the Southern Poverty Law Center has deemed a hate group.

Brown, who served as lieutenant governor under Martin O’Malley from 2007 to 2015, beat Peroutka by nearly 300,000 votes with 1955 of 2074 election day precincts reporting by publication Tuesday.

In the Comptroller’s race, Lierman, who represents District 46 in Baltimore City, beat Republican Barry Glassman by over 200,000 votes with 1979 of 2074 election day precincts reporting by publication Tuesday.

Lierman ran to replace longtime Comptroller Peter Franchot, who resigned to run an unsuccessful campaign for the Democratic governor nominee.

In Baltimore County, incumbent County Executive Johnny Olszewski won his reelection campaign against Republican state Del. Pat McDonough.

Democrat Michael Ertel won his campaign for county council against Republican and Towson University adjunct professor Tony Campbell.

Ertel, who will represent councilmanic district 6, which includes Towson, won by over 7,000 votes with 30 of 32 election day precincts reporting.

He will replace county councilwoman Cathy Bevins who decided not to seek reelection after she faced backlash for moving out of her district.