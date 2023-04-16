2023 SGA candidate questionnaire: Act TU

Jayden Johnstone, presidential candidate

With the rising cost of living, our students are finding it harder and harder to pay the cost of schooling. Everything from tuition, food cost, and housing is rising, and we need to be a governing body that brings these issues to the administration and provides creative solutions. On the topic of food insecurity, we would increase the amount of funding going to the Food Share (the on-campus food pantry) so that they may become a Basic Needs hub quicker. This Basic Needs hub would provide all sorts of services to students, from free laundry services to cooking classes, to food pantry items that students may receive, and many more. This would work to not only solve food insecurity in the moment but also prevent future instances of food insecurity from happening. The rising cost of housing is an issue that’s a bit more difficult to tackle, but one solution that we have as a ticket is to give students better resources that may lower costs elsewhere. If the students had accessible access to modes of public transportation, like busses, bikes, scooters, and other modes, they may find they don’t need to purchase a parking pass, which would not only lower their cost of living but also free up a spot of parking for a student who’s commuting or otherwise unable to make it to campus through other means. Accessible transportation means a lot, but it can be anything from fixing and making the TU Tiger Ride app a bit more navigable to adding more stops along certain routes or re-evaluating how long routes are open for the student body. These are just a few select issues that I feel must be addressed.