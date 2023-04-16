2023 SGA candidate questionnaire: Act TU

The Towerlight sent every candidate on the 2023 Student Government Association ballot to allow them to explain their platforms and campaigns in their own words. Below are responses from the candidates running under the Act TU ticket.
Click on each question listed below to view individual responses.
Note: vice presidential candidate Aatikah Bajwa did not respond to the questionnaire.
In my time as the Director of Civic Engagement and Sustainability, I have seen and attempted to solve many issues plaguing our student body. My power as a Director is a tad limited, and while I’ve tried to do all I can as a Director to propel and enhance the student body, it’s of my belief that a more powerful position must be attained to ensure that the social and economic issues facing our students are solved. Currently, more students face issues with food insecurity than ever before, and more students are at risk of being without a home due to the rising cost of living. These are problems that no student should have to face, and I genuinely want to ensure that we lower or eradicate the rates at which students face these issues or, at the very least, provide accessible information to them in where they may find help.
What is one pressing issue currently being faced by Towson students and how would you help address it if elected?
Jayden Johnstone, presidential candidate
With the rising cost of living, our students are finding it harder and harder to pay the cost of schooling. Everything from tuition, food cost, and housing is rising, and we need to be a governing body that brings these issues to the administration and provides creative solutions. On the topic of food insecurity, we would increase the amount of funding going to the Food Share (the on-campus food pantry) so that they may become a Basic Needs hub quicker. This Basic Needs hub would provide all sorts of services to students, from free laundry services to cooking classes, to food pantry items that students may receive, and many more. This would work to not only solve food insecurity in the moment but also prevent future instances of food insecurity from happening. The rising cost of housing is an issue that’s a bit more difficult to tackle, but one solution that we have as a ticket is to give students better resources that may lower costs elsewhere. If the students had accessible access to modes of public transportation, like busses, bikes, scooters, and other modes, they may find they don’t need to purchase a parking pass, which would not only lower their cost of living but also free up a spot of parking for a student who’s commuting or otherwise unable to make it to campus through other means. Accessible transportation means a lot, but it can be anything from fixing and making the TU Tiger Ride app a bit more navigable to adding more stops along certain routes or re-evaluating how long routes are open for the student body. These are just a few select issues that I feel must be addressed.
If you previously held office and are running for reelection, what was your biggest accomplishment during your previous term and how do you plan to expand on it if reelected?
Jayden Johnstone, presidential candidate
My biggest accomplishment during the last term was the creation of the Green Fund in the SGA budget. This budgetary line item is one that any student, faculty, or staff member can pull from to promote a sustainable project on campus. I am happy to say that this fund has been in great use since its implementation, and I look forward to re-evaluating and expanding the fund to allow for more students to grab from this pool of money and use it for a greater range of projects.
In your opinion, what steps can the SGA take to ensure its addressing and understanding the needs of the Towson student body?
Jayden Johnstone, presidential candidate
I think that simply talking to students is one of the greatest ways of addressing the TU student body and its needs. In my time as the Director of Sustainability and Civic Engagement, I have talked to a lot of students about some of their concerns with the university in those fields, and it has provided me additional introspection about what needs to be done on our campus to improve it. I think that us taking an hour or two out of our week to ask students what concerns they have with things will not only grant us more ideas but also build greater connections with the TU students and ensure that our school spirit is revitalized. It is one of our goals to not only talk to these students but give them access to us through providing an hour a week (which will be posted on our social media) of our time to have students come to us and ask us about anything that may be impacting them.
Like many U.S. colleges, Towson has experienced incidents in recent years that raise free speech concerns. Most recently, racist and homophobic comments by the student group Turning Point were made public, showing how public colleges must balance free speech rights with the needs of the student body.
How should the administration address that type of incident?
Jayden Johnstone, presidential candidate
I think the administration should’ve given the students a face to talk to. In instances like this, where wide amounts of people are hurt and impacted by other’s words, it is incredibly important to step up as student leaders and talk directly to students, primarily through video format, so that they know who they can go to if they need to talk to someone. The hate-bias form should be advertised more, including outside of times of tragedy, so that students know where to go 24/7 if an issue does arise. I believe it is important for the administration to also utilize all of their available resources to ensure that the group who commits the crime is not only reprimanded but eradicated from public consciousness. These hate groups fester through the hate they give, and we must ensure that we are protecting our students while also taking away the microphone from these groups.