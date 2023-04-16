2023 SGA candidate questionnaire: Takeoff TU

The Towerlight sent every candidate on the 2023 Student Government Association ballot to allow them to explain their platforms and campaigns in their own words. Below are responses from the candidates running under the Takeoff TU ticket.

Why did you decide to run?

Chidi Nwachinemere, presidential candidate I ran for this year’s election to be able to create long-lasting change at Towson University . Starting in SGA as a member of the Freshman Council, then becoming a senator, to now being the President Pro-Tempore, I have gained years of insight and experience that have allowed me to use our campaign initiatives to address the most prevalent issues at Towson University. Christopher Omisore Jr, vice presidential candidate I opted to run in this year’s election because I feel like I still have a lot to accomplish, and I’m passionate about enhancing the student body. The TakeOffTU campaign will work in tandem to improve Towson University’s overall experience and become an SGA that the student body can completely rely on.

What is one pressing issue currently being faced by Towson students and how would you help address it if elected?

Chidi Nwachinemere, presidential candidate One current issue of Towson students is being heard. Being in SGA for years, I’ve encountered many students that are completely unaware of the resources and abilities that Towson’s Student Government Association offers. This is a major issue because our job as SGA members is to represent the entire student body, and if they are unaware of SGA, then it is not possible for us to do our job of hearing the students and addressing their needs. I plan on addressing this issue by increasing SGA’s overall visibility and using SGA as a platform for students through creating SGA forums for students to have direct discussion with SGA’s executive board and creating a radio show that would feature the student body to increase SGA’s visibility and bridge the gap between SGA and the students. Christopher Omisore Jr, vice presidential candidate Extending Dining hall hours for Glen & Newell. TakeOffTU is dedicated to allowing more flexibility for students to be able to eat and give people that have late-night classes the opportunity to fit their meals in between their schedule.

If you previously held office and are running for reelection, what was your biggest accomplishment during your previous term and how do you plan to expand on it if reelected?

Chidi Nwachinemere, presidential candidate One of the biggest accomplishments that I have made in SGA is allowing Paws to take meal swipes for all of their operating hours. One of the things I plan on doing to follow up with this achievement is extending their hours. Christopher Omisore Jr, vice presidential candidate My biggest accomplishment was being the enforcer for all of the cabinets and making sure they perform in their roles to be best of their ability.

In your opinion, what steps can the SGA take to ensure its addressing and understanding the needs of the Towson student body?

Chidi Nwachinemere, presidential candidate The first step to understanding and addressing the needs of the student body of Towson is establishing and maintaining sufficient communication and transparency between SGA and the student body. One of the ways that SGA can address the issue of maintaining and creating communication within the student body is by creating forum discussions that would bridge the gap and allow the student body to speak with the SGA executive board directly about prevalent issues at Towson University and build a rapport with the student body. Christopher Omisore Jr, vice presidential candidate Making SGA more visible and transparent to the students wants and needs.

Like many U.S. colleges, Towson has experienced incidents in recent years that raise free speech concerns. Most recently, racist and homophobic comments by the student group Turning Point were made public, showing how public colleges must balance free speech rights with the needs of the student body. How should the administration address that type of incident?

Chidi Nwachinemere, presidential candidate I believe that the administration should address this issue by reaffirming SGA as an organization that stands for no hate and by giving the students the ability to express their needs and concerns. SGA supports free speech to the highest extent, but hate speech is not tolerated, and I would use the opportunity to promote the resources that would be available during these times to support the student body on the rare occasions that hateful speech arises. Christopher Omisore Jr, vice presidential candidate The administration should address by offering up the resources that are available from Towson University when hate speech arises.

Note: the candidate responses were collected via survey. The Towerlight only edited them for grammatical and punctuation errors.