2023 SGA candidate questionnaire: The Marathon Continues

The Towerlight sent every candidate on the 2023 Student Government Association ballot to allow them to explain their platforms and campaigns in their own words. Below are responses from the candidates running under The Marathon Continues ticket.

Click on each question listed below to view individual responses.

I chose to run because I am passionate about serving my fellow students as well as making a positive impact on Towson’s campus. I believe that I have the ability to address specific issues or cases on campus that are important to not only me but students on campus. I believe in the protection of student rights and want to place a huge emphasis on campus safety. I also want to integrate accountability for the councils. As a current member of the Freshman Council, I noticed that something we struggled with within our council was accountability. As Attorney General, I also want to establish an ethics and accountability committee. This will ensure that everyone is being held accountable, as well as make sure that accountability isn’t just in the hands of one person. I believe that as Attorney General, I will be taking a restorative approach to making a greater change on our campus.

As SGA’s current Director of Marketing, I have seen the needs of our student organizations firsthand. My desire to help further the growth of student organizations, the core of our campus, is what inspired me to run. This year I was able to help the Society of Arab Students revamp their logo and support marketing efforts of other organizations. As a finance major, I will apply my skills with financial systems to ensure that the needs of student organizations are met.

With my untimely leave, I knew that I was going to come back. After receiving an offer from President Jordan Colquitt, I knew this was my time to come back. Servitude runs through my blood, I love being able to serve the students of Towson, so this opportunity truly allows me to continue good work.

My love for Towson and Towson SGA is what drove me to run again. Over the past three years I have poured so much into our school, and the experiences I’ve gained have certainly poured right back into my development and growth. I’m running to continue building on this work such as reducing wasteful spending, uplifting our sports clubs, and supporting student wellness efforts. Further, I have a number of ongoing projects that are near completion or in the implementation phase such as an online student organization fundraising system, parking and transportation advocacy, food insecurity efforts, and other projects.

One pressing issue being faced by Towson students is parking. If elected, I will do everything in my will power to work with the administration to allow for students to be able to park closest to their respective residence halls to create convenient and safe parking for students.

One issue currently being faced by Towson students is student participation in campus life. I have seen many organizations dissolve due to a lack of involvement, and I think my background in not only finance but also graphic design can be used to change this. We will incentivize the development of student organizations by hosting workshops for marketing, outreach, Events and Conference Services. These workshops will benefit organizations by developing their brand and institutional awareness while also giving them Tiger Stripes points, making it easier to receive SGA assistance.

I have always been concerned about the aspect of public safety. Last semester while in SGA, I took the safety walk very seriously and really worked with TUPD and the Office of Facilities Management. Creating a well-lit campus, plus the addition of plate reading cameras, is important. If elected, I would also want to see more conversation between TUPD, Facilities Management, and the students to truly address issues that students face.

An ongoing issue that Towson students are facing is food insecurity and dining affordability. As the only student member on the Dining Request for Proposal committee, I have kept these issues at the forefront of my advocacy. Students deserve to have quality meals that don’t break the bank and leave them without meal swipes. I also serve on the TU Hunger Free Campus, where I work with a talented team to brainstorm ways to erase food insecurity on our campus. With the reinstatement of the meal swipe donation program, expansion of snap services, and exploration of installing lockers – this committee is working hard to ensure that no Tiger is left hungry. I am honored to have the endorsement of Do Better, a service-based student organization that recognizes my dedication to fighting food insecurity.

Although I have not been elected, I am proud of the work I’ve done as Director of Marketing and will certainly continue this if re-elected. This year, the marketing department performed at a higher rate than previous years by expanding membership and increasing marketing and outreach efforts. These tasks have helped reshape SGA’s brand post-COVID and I look forward to continuing this work.

As Senator, I advocated for one of the University’s floater days to be put on Election Day. The day that I wanted changed was for the observance of Juneteenth. Allowing that observance also occur on Election Day would pay homage to the thousands of African Americans who have fought and died for us. That their blood, sweat, and tears would not go in vain. If elected, I would continue to advocate for Election Day to be an off day.

My biggest accomplishment during my previous term was successfully extending West Village dining hours until 9pm on weekdays. I worked to advocate for this during my term as treasurer and was happy to deliver on it as President. I have developed meaningful relationships with key stakeholders to be able to bring results to the student body. In the future, I look forward to continuing this effort to later hours and including more dining facilities.

I believe that conducting surveys is one of many ways that SGA can address concerns of the student body. Conducting surveys to gather feedback from students about their needs can help us identify the issues that are most important to the student body. We can also hold town hall meetings where students can voice their concerns and suggestions in an open forum. This can help SGA better understand the needs of the student body. Another thing that I want to focus on is creating focus groups. SGA can create focus groups to gather more specific feedback from students on particular issues. This can help them get more in-depth insight into specific concerns.

Speaking from my background in marketing and outreach, I can speak to the importance of making SGA more front-facing and accessible. I have assisted President Colquitt in doing so this administration by planning and promoting events like a “Donut for your Thoughts,” our first-ever Post-COVID Homecoming Tailgate, and events centered around student wellness and input.

I suppose we need to be more transparent and open. Last semester there were many tabling events in the Union to allow students to write their concerns to SGA. Making sure those events continue is imperative. Also, going out to student groups and events is important as well.

I think that SGA can meet students where they are understanding that students may not always approach us with their concerns. We have significantly increased our social events, tablings, and marketing in order to serve our students better. Continuing to expand on these efforts in the next year and increasing the number of students in SGA tasked with student outreach will be crucial to supporting this goal. In terms of addressing the needs once identified, I have proven my ability to do this throughout my tenure in SGA. I have worked with our Dean of Students on projects like creating the Laptop Loaner Program, expanding the Basic Needs Hub, and more. Many of these student-centered initiatives stem from student needs and concerns.

Like many U.S. colleges, Towson has experienced incidents in recent years that raise free speech concerns. Most recently, racist and homophobic comments by the student group Turning Point were made public, showing how public colleges must balance free speech rights with the needs of the student body.

Jordan Colquitt, presidential candidate It’s important for your community to know where you stand, even if some things are not actionable by law. The administration could better address these types of issues by publicly addressing them and discouraging any acts that seek to promote hate. Unfortunately, the past administration did not take a formal stance on the Turning Point issue, which I think spoke volumes to many underrepresented in our community.

Shawn Bell, vice presidential candidate This is a very hard topic to truly comment on. What I would want to see done doesn’t fall in the premise of how public schools have to operate. I believe that, yes, everyone has free speech, but the need to be respectful should be a must. I believe the administration should take an approach that can at least speak to the group responsible and tell them what can happen if things get worst. Student organizations, with also being open to anyone and receives funds from the university, should have a standard to uphold no matter what. This standard should always be enforced by the administration, but not to the point where constitutional rights are not adhered to.

David Onwonga, candidate for treasurer The administration should take a public stance against any group or organization that participates in such acts. We believe in free speech. However, there needs to be a line that cannot be crossed. If this line is crossed, the administration should publicly stand against these organizations.