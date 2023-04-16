2023 SGA election candidate questionnaire: The Voice of the Heroes

The Towerlight sent every candidate on the 2023 Student Government Association ballot to allow them to explain their platforms and campaigns in their own words. Below are responses from the candidates running under The Voice of the Heroes ticket.

Click on each question listed below to view individual responses.

Note: vice presidential candidate Clifton Crosby Jr. and attorney general candidate Kayla Brown did not respond to the questionnaire.

Why did you decide to run?

Damon Edwards II, presidential candidate I decided to run because I feel I can make the most change in the position of President. I am currently the Vice-President now and have accomplished many initiatives, including the extension of dining hall hours, the funding of drink testing strips to help bolster the safety practices of our students, and interactive events to be accessible and ensure students know who their leaders are. As President, I feel I can accomplish even more to provide mental health days across campus to prioritize student wellness, introducing a parking fund to provide relief to students and connecting the advocate for the connection of the U-store and Bursars office to allow students to purchase books without having the money in hand. Maeona Dotson, candidate for Treasurer I decided to run because of my passion, determination and curiosity for the student body. I’m currently being a student leader on and off campus. I know what it’s like to be inside our student organizations and the support they need to succeed to increase student involvement and leadership.

What is one pressing issue currently being faced by Towson students and how would you help address it if elected?

Damon Edwards II, presidential candidate One pressing issue I believe we have is the lack of overall communal unity. I think homecoming and its impact on campus is a large opportunity for students to come together and enjoy each other’s company, and I feel that we need increased student engagement and excitement surrounding the entire week. I think we can fix this by making more interactive events and opportunities while also potentially partnering with the Department of Student Activities to allow students to have fun and thoroughly enjoy their TU homecoming. Maeona Dotson, candidate for Treasurer One issue here on campus that our Towson student faces is paying for funding within their organizations, specifically for our student lead events. This being said, what I want to be able to do is implement an ECS fund. Within this fund, I want to be able to alleviate the stress of planning events here on campus. As well as amplify the amount of student events held here on campus by all tier organizations.

If you previously held office and are running for reelection, what was your biggest accomplishment during your previous term and how do you plan to expand on it if reelected?

Damon Edwards II, presidential candidate I think the biggest accomplishment during this term as Vice-President was the extension of the dining hall hours in West Village from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This, I feel, is the biggest accomplishment because it had a direct and immediate positive impact on the lives of the students we represent. Maeona Dotson, candidate for Treasurer Dotson did not provide a response.

In your opinion, what steps can the SGA take to ensure its addressing and understanding the needs of the Towson student body?

Damon Edwards II, presidential candidate I think through SGA, we just need to be more accessible to students overall because that is the only way to know and understand the issues they face. Campaign season shouldn’t be the only time student organizations see our face as their leaders; we should constantly and consistently be a presence in the lives of the students we represent because otherwise we won’t know how or what to do to represent them. Maeona Dotson, candidate for Treasurer Within my time here at Towson prior to joining SGA, I was not aware of who my student leaders were and, ultimately, the representation and relationship that I envisioned for Towson University. This lack of knowledge fueling me to not only join SGA but other organizations here on our campus. In saying this, I am adamant about letting students know if elected me and my ticket will address them as the heroes and we, the Executive Board, will play the role as the voice. I feel that SGA must understand regardless of our eloquent words, every single person on our campus deserves a voice, and I want to make sure they are heard. For moments when no one can hear them and they need to feel support by those who represent them. I will do this within my position by implementing consistent student leader workshops, A “wealth at TU” program which is a financial knowledgeability week-long event including topics such as( credit score building, FAFSA registration, and tax filing awareness). As well as by bringing support and advocacy to our tier-one organizations and students interested in leadership.

Like many U.S. colleges, Towson has experienced incidents in recent years that raise free speech concerns. Most recently, racist and homophobic comments by the student group Turning Point were made public, showing how public colleges must balance free speech rights with the needs of the student body. How should the administration address that type of incident?

Damon Edwards II, presidential candidate I think the administration should address these types of incidents by continually trying to galvanize our community to come together and be unified. Another way to combat negative comments with regards to phobic comments is to ensure students are knowledgeable about the resources we have on campus to report hate they experience. A big accomplishment within this administration was the addition of hate-bias reporting into course syllabi which will inform student of ways to rid hate within our campus community. Maeona Dotson, candidate for Treasurer In moving forward with the #NotATTU movement, I would address the situation by advising for our students to not utilize hate language because while our campus promotes freedom of speech, we do not promote the diminishing of one another, in being that we promote a plan to embody a campus for ALL. Ultimately if addressing this issue, there would be no tolerance to language that brings damage mentally, physically, or emotionally. Because violence does start with the throwing of a hand. And it’s our job to know how to identify these non-physical fights as an administration.

Note: the candidate responses were collected via survey. The Towerlight only edited them for grammatical and punctuation errors.