2023 SGA election guide: how to vote

By: Towerlight Staff

Voting for the 103rd administration of the Towson University Student Government Association begins on April 19 at 9:00 a.m.

Below is a breakdown of where and how students can vote in this year’s race.

How to vote

Only undergraduate students are eligible to vote in SGA elections, Chris Rindosh, coordinator for Student Organizations, said in an email.

To do so, students will cast their votes via the Involved@TU website. Students must log in with their NetID.

On-campus polling locations

The SGA Election Commission is hosting polling locations on April 19 and 20th to spread awareness and encourage students to vote, Rindosh said.

The Commission will be giving out doughnuts to voters. Polls are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The polling locations are:

2nd floor of the University Union

1st floor of West Village Commons

Outside Burdick Hall

Freedom Square

Voting for SGA elections will close at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday. The Commission will announce the winners at 5:00 p.m. that night.