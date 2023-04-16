2023 SGA election voter guide: candidates

By: Towerlight Staff

Elections for Towson University’s Student Government Association begin on April 19. Ahead of the candidate debate on April 17, The Towerlight has compiled a voter guide for this year’s elections that breaks down the campaigns.

Use the table of contents below to find information on each campaign.

Overview of SGA leadership

Executive Board campaigns

Johnstone is a junior currently serving as SGA’s Sustainability and Civic Engagement Director. He’s been in this role since 2021. Previously, he was on the Freshman council. Johnstone is a Political Science major minoring in Sustainability. Bajwa is a freshman majoring in Biology with minors in Chemistry and Psychology. She’s currently the president of SGA’s Freshman Council, according to the campaign’s Instagram.

Nwachinemere is a junior currently serving as SGA’s president pro-tempore. He started in the Freshman Council and served as a senator for one year, according to the campaign’s Instagram. Omisore Jr currently serves as the attorney general. He’s a Junior who previously served as a senator.

Colquitt is Junior who currently serves as the president of the SGA. Previously, he was a member of the organization’s Freshman Council and served as Treasure in the 101st administration. Bell is a sophomore who previously served as a senator. He’s a political science major, according to the campaign’s Instagram. Onwonga is a junior finance major. He currently serves as the Director of Marketing. Jalloh is a freshman who serves as SGA’s diversity and inclusion chair. She’s double majoring in political science and criminology, according to the campaign’s Instagram.

Photos courtesy of Tyler Bailey (tdmingo)

Edwards II is the current SGA vice president and junior. Previously, he served on the Freshman Council and is the former director of New Student Development. Crosby Jr is a current SGA senator and liaison for the Office of Technology services, according to the campaign’s Instagram. Dotson is a junior and serves as the SGA’s assistant director of Health & Wellness. Previously, she served as a Justice and is a Tiger Advocacy Advisory Team member, according to the campaign’s Instagram. Brown serves as the SGA’s solicitor general, according to the campaign’s Instagram. Previously, she served as a Justice and currently sits on the student appeals committee.

Photos courtesy of Chidera Nwosu

Uma is a senior who has not held an SGA office. Getachew is a freshman who has not held an SGA position previously. Andy Liu No candidate information available. No candidate information available.

Endorsements

Below is a list of on campus organizations who’ve endorsed campaigns.

Act TU TigerThon

The Student Environmental Organization

Towson Urban Farm

The Glider Alliance

The Food Recovery Network

South Asian Student Association

Honorables of Color

Pakistani Student Association

Club Field Hockey

Towson’s chapter of Young Democratic Socialist of America Takeoff TU No information available The Marathon Continues Towson Panhellenic Association

the Black Student Union

Camp Kesem at Towson University

Do Better Community Improvement Inc.

Towson University Investment Group

Towson University Models Inc.

the Beta Mu Chapter of Sigma Iota Alpha, Inc.

the Muslim Student Association

the Latin American Student Organization

Bettering Black Minds

Towson Club Gymnastics

the Beta Omicron chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

Towson University’s Society of Arab Students

Towson College Democrats

the Dance Dynasty team The Voice of the Heroes Towson African Diaspora Club

THE MODELZ OF DISTINCTION

Towson Diamondz

Brotherhood TU

Uplifting Lives TU

Sisterhood TU

the Omega Kappa chapter of Alpha Kappa Psi

The Lambda Zeta Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi