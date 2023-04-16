2023 SGA Voter Guide

2023 SGA election voter guide: candidates

By: Towerlight Staff

Elections for Towson University’s Student Government Association begin on April 19. Ahead of the candidate debate on April 17, The Towerlight has compiled a voter guide for this year’s elections that breaks down the campaigns.

Use the table of contents below to find information on each campaign.

Table Of Contents
  1. Overview of SGA leadership
  2. Executive Board campaigns
  3. Senatorial and Chief Justice Candidates
  4. Endorsements

Overview of SGA leadership

Executive Board campaigns

Act TU

Jayden Johnstone, presidential candidate

Johnstone is a junior currently serving as SGA’s Sustainability and Civic Engagement Director. He’s been in this role since 2021. Previously, he was on the Freshman council. Johnstone is a Political Science major minoring in Sustainability.

Aatikah Bajwa, vice presidential candidate

Bajwa is a freshman majoring in Biology with minors in Chemistry and Psychology. She’s currently the president of SGA’s Freshman Council, according to the campaign’s Instagram.

Takeoff TU

Chidi Nwachinemere, presidential candidate

Nwachinemere is a junior currently serving as SGA’s president pro-tempore. He started in the Freshman Council and served as a senator for one year, according to the campaign’s Instagram.

Christopher Omisore, vice presidential candidate

Omisore Jr currently serves as the attorney general. He’s a Junior who previously served as a senator.

The Marathon Continues

Jordan Colquitt, presidential candidate

Colquitt is Junior who currently serves as the president of the SGA. Previously, he was a member of the organization’s Freshman Council and served as Treasure in the 101st administration.

Shawn Bell, vice presidential candidate

Bell is a sophomore who previously served as a senator. He’s a political science major, according to the campaign’s Instagram.

David Onwonga, candidate for treasurer

Onwonga is a junior finance major. He currently serves as the Director of Marketing.

Jenna Jalloh, attorney general candidate

Jalloh is a freshman who serves as SGA’s diversity and inclusion chair. She’s double majoring in political science and criminology, according to the campaign’s Instagram.

Photos courtesy of Tyler Bailey (tdmingo)

The Voice of the Heroes

Damon Edwards II, presidential candidate

Edwards II is the current SGA vice president and junior. Previously, he served on the Freshman Council and is the former director of New Student Development.

Clifton Crosby Jr., vice presidential candidate

Crosby Jr is a current SGA senator and liaison for the Office of Technology services, according to the campaign’s Instagram.

Maeona Dotson, treasurer candidate

Dotson is a junior and serves as the SGA’s assistant director of Health & Wellness. Previously, she served as a Justice and is a Tiger Advocacy Advisory Team member, according to the campaign’s Instagram.

Kayla Brown, attorney general candidate

Brown serves as the SGA’s solicitor general, according to the campaign’s Instagram. Previously, she served as a Justice and currently sits on the student appeals committee.

Photos courtesy of Chidera Nwosu

Senatorial and Chief Justice Candidates

Nnanna Robert Uma, Senator candidate

Uma is a senior who has not held an SGA office.

Semekate getachew, Senator candidate

Getachew is a freshman who has not held an SGA position previously.

Andy Liu

No candidate information available.

Fiyinfoluwa Sanya, Chief Justice candidate

No candidate information available.

Endorsements

Below is a list of on campus organizations who’ve endorsed campaigns.

Act TU

  • TigerThon
  • The Student Environmental Organization
  • Towson Urban Farm
  • The Glider Alliance
  • The Food Recovery Network
  • South Asian Student Association
  • Honorables of Color
  • Pakistani Student Association
  • Club Field Hockey
  • Towson’s chapter of Young Democratic Socialist of America

Takeoff TU

No information available

The Marathon Continues

  • Towson Panhellenic Association
  • the Black Student Union
  • Camp Kesem at Towson University
  • Do Better Community Improvement Inc.
  • Towson University Investment Group
  • Towson University Models Inc.
  • the Beta Mu Chapter of Sigma Iota Alpha, Inc.
  • the Muslim Student Association
  • the Latin American Student Organization
  • Bettering Black Minds
  • Towson Club Gymnastics
  • the Beta Omicron chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
  • Towson University’s Society of Arab Students
  • Towson College Democrats
  • the Dance Dynasty team

The Voice of the Heroes

  • Towson African Diaspora Club
  • THE MODELZ OF DISTINCTION
  • Towson Diamondz
  • Brotherhood TU
  • Uplifting Lives TU
  • Sisterhood TU
  • the Omega Kappa chapter of Alpha Kappa Psi
  • The Lambda Zeta Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi
