2023 SGA election voter guide: candidates

By: Towerlight Staff
Elections for Towson University’s Student Government Association begin on April 19. Ahead of the candidate debate on April 17, The Towerlight has compiled a voter guide for this year’s elections that breaks down the campaigns.
Use the table of contents below to find information on each campaign.
Overview of SGA leadership
Executive Board campaigns
Jayden Johnstone, presidential candidate
Johnstone is a junior currently serving as SGA’s Sustainability and Civic Engagement Director. He’s been in this role since 2021. Previously, he was on the Freshman council. Johnstone is a Political Science major minoring in Sustainability.
Aatikah Bajwa, vice presidential candidate
Bajwa is a freshman majoring in Biology with minors in Chemistry and Psychology. She’s currently the president of SGA’s Freshman Council, according to the campaign’s Instagram.
Chidi Nwachinemere, presidential candidate
Nwachinemere is a junior currently serving as SGA’s president pro-tempore. He started in the Freshman Council and served as a senator for one year, according to the campaign’s Instagram.
Christopher Omisore, vice presidential candidate
Omisore Jr currently serves as the attorney general. He’s a Junior who previously served as a senator.
Jordan Colquitt, presidential candidate
Colquitt is Junior who currently serves as the president of the SGA. Previously, he was a member of the organization’s Freshman Council and served as Treasure in the 101st administration.
Shawn Bell, vice presidential candidate
Bell is a sophomore who previously served as a senator. He’s a political science major, according to the campaign’s Instagram.
David Onwonga, candidate for treasurer
Onwonga is a junior finance major. He currently serves as the Director of Marketing.
Jenna Jalloh, attorney general candidate
Jalloh is a freshman who serves as SGA’s diversity and inclusion chair. She’s double majoring in political science and criminology, according to the campaign’s Instagram.
Photos courtesy of Tyler Bailey (tdmingo)
Damon Edwards II, presidential candidate
Edwards II is the current SGA vice president and junior. Previously, he served on the Freshman Council and is the former director of New Student Development.
Clifton Crosby Jr., vice presidential candidate
Crosby Jr is a current SGA senator and liaison for the Office of Technology services, according to the campaign’s Instagram.
Maeona Dotson, treasurer candidate
Dotson is a junior and serves as the SGA’s assistant director of Health & Wellness. Previously, she served as a Justice and is a Tiger Advocacy Advisory Team member, according to the campaign’s Instagram.
Kayla Brown, attorney general candidate
Brown serves as the SGA’s solicitor general, according to the campaign’s Instagram. Previously, she served as a Justice and currently sits on the student appeals committee.
Photos courtesy of Chidera Nwosu
Senatorial and Chief Justice Candidates
Nnanna Robert Uma, Senator candidate
Uma is a senior who has not held an SGA office.
Semekate getachew, Senator candidate
Getachew is a freshman who has not held an SGA position previously.
Andy Liu
No candidate information available.
Fiyinfoluwa Sanya, Chief Justice candidate
No candidate information available.
Below is a list of on campus organizations who’ve endorsed campaigns.
Act TU
- TigerThon
- The Student Environmental Organization
- Towson Urban Farm
- The Glider Alliance
- The Food Recovery Network
- South Asian Student Association
- Honorables of Color
- Pakistani Student Association
- Club Field Hockey
- Towson’s chapter of Young Democratic Socialist of America
The Marathon Continues
- Towson Panhellenic Association
- the Black Student Union
- Camp Kesem at Towson University
- Do Better Community Improvement Inc.
- Towson University Investment Group
- Towson University Models Inc.
- the Beta Mu Chapter of Sigma Iota Alpha, Inc.
- the Muslim Student Association
- the Latin American Student Organization
- Bettering Black Minds
- Towson Club Gymnastics
- the Beta Omicron chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
- Towson University’s Society of Arab Students
- Towson College Democrats
- the Dance Dynasty team
The Voice of the Heroes
- Towson African Diaspora Club
- THE MODELZ OF DISTINCTION
- Towson Diamondz
- Brotherhood TU
- Uplifting Lives TU
- Sisterhood TU
- the Omega Kappa chapter of Alpha Kappa Psi
- The Lambda Zeta Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi