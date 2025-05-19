A goodbye message from the 2024-25 graduating editors

By The Towerlight staff

When I was a freshman looking to get involved at TU, The Towerlight seemed like an intimidating legacy I had no business being part of. Taking mass communication classes with staff — some of the most organized, intelligent people I’ve ever met — confirmed that impression.

The Towerlight produces some of the most tenacious reporters I’ve ever worked with. Clicking “post” and seeing our writers’ content spark joy, interest and sometimes discourse among the student body has been my second favorite part of this job. The first was watching Sarah, D’Mari, Tyler and Kenny lead The Towerlight every week.

I’m going to miss our chaotic (and often 30-minutes-over) meetings, from brainstorming April Fools headlines to planning panels. Freshman-year me is definitely proud to call this board my friends.

To our readers: Thanks for reading, commenting and sharing this year. Keep showing up for The Towerlight; a strong student press needs a strong community behind it!

Lauren O’Brien, Social Media Manager

It is quite bittersweet to know that my time as The Towerlight photo editor is ending; it has been an incredible three years serving on The Towerlight photo staff. Two years ago, the then photo editor and someone I am fortunate enough to call a friend, Carolin Harvey, gave me a tryout to join the photo staff, and ever since then, The Towerlight to this day, has allowed me to learn, and grow what started as a hobby and talent into my career.

What truly was the most incredible opportunity The Towerlight provided me was to teach and help my photo staff this year grow into an incredibly hardworking and talented group of photographers, with the sky as the limit. The growth I have been lucky enough to be a part of for The Towerlight over the past three years, both in its staff and across all sections, including the editorial board, has been tremendous.

I am so proud of The Towerlight, and I look forward to continuing to read and watch the best student paper in Maryland grow.

Kenneth Storck Jr., Photo Editor