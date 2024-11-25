A Photo Recap of Towson Volleyball’s 2024 CAA Playoffs

The Tigers advanced past the CAA Quarterfinals, sweeping the Stonybrook Seawolves 3-0. However, their championship hopes ended with a loss to rival the University of Delaware Blue Hens in the Semi-Finals, losing 1-3.

Towson’s Libero Sydney Stewart digging the ball against Stonybrook. Ersell Kizzie/The Towerlight.

Towson’s Senior Outside Hitter and the 2024 CAA Player of the Year, Victoria Barrett preparing to serve the ball to Stonybrook. Sean Alvardo/The Towerlight.

Towson’s Outside Hitter, Sarah Callender, is trying to spike the ball against Stonybrook’s defense. Ersell Kizzie/The Towerlight.

Towson’s bench taking a moment to smile for the picture. Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight.

The Tigers celebrating their final win of the 2024 season as they swept the Stonybrook Seawolves in the CAA Quarterfinals winning 3-0. The match was in Towson, MD, on November 21st, 2024, at Towson’s TU Arena. Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight.

Towson’s star freshman, Ava Nakai, spiking the ball against the Blue Hens’ defense. The CAA Semi-Final was in Towson, MD, on November 22nd, 2024, at Towson’s TU Arena. Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight.

The Tigers celebrating an important point scored against the Blue Hens. Ersell Kizzie/The Towerlight.

The Tigers digging the millisecond the ball comes over the net from Delaware. Ersell Kizzie/The Towerlight.

Towson’s Ylenia De Mango battling on the net against the Blue Hens at a critical point in the semi-final. Sean Alvarado/The Towerlight.