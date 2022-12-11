Pete Shinnick named next Towson Football coach

By: Jake Shindel

University of West Florida’s football Head Coach Pete Shinnick will be the next head coach of Towson University Football, Athletic Director Steve Eigenbrot announced Sunday.

Shinnick has a career win percentage of .704 with a record of 159-67 across a combined 20 seasons at West Florida, University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and Azusa Pacific University.

Shinnick, who is the son of former Baltimore Colts linebacker Don Shinnick, was born in Baltimore.

​​“To be able to have the opportunity to be blessed to coach in Johnny Unitas® Stadium is coming full circle,” Shinnick said. “I got a picture in my office of Dad and Johnny Unitas hugging after a victory. To be able to now put that picture up in an office in a stadium named after him is pretty cool.”

At West Florida, Shinnick was the first football coach in university history, and led them to the national championship game in the team’s second-ever season. He led the team to a playoff berth in four of the last five seasons. He also won a National Championship with the team in 2019.

Shinnick will officially be introduced at a press conference at SECU Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m.