Allison Young performs at Towson University as part of concert series

By Hailey Ensor, Contributing Writer

Singer-songwriter Allison Young performed at Towson University last Friday as a part of the Many Musics of America concert series. She performed a diverse range of music, most of which were original songs.

Young’s music is heavily influenced by musical theater and The Great American Songbook—a collection of important and influential American music for the early 20th century. The Nashville native has a great passion for American historical music and jazz.

Young decided to perform this concert by herself, providing a personal feel for the show.

“Honestly I was going to do this show with a trio,” she said. “But I decided to do it by myself because I wanted to really like, jump in head first.”

The Many Musics of America concert series by the American Musicological Society are meant to spotlight rich and diverse American musical traditions.

Matt Brounley, the special projects coordinator for the society, reached out to Young last year about performing for the series.

“I would love to see this event not only attended by the student body at Towson and the AMS members that are in the area, but I would love to meet a lot of people from the Maryland area,” Brounley said.

After the 7 p.m. concert, Young had a Q&A moderated by Towson’s Gretchen Carlson, who just finished her rotation as the Vice Chair for the Capital Region of the American Musicological Society, but is now an active member.

This concert resonated with Towson students, like Harold Ashery, a sophomore in Towson’s Electronic Media and Film program.

“It really channels a lot of what I enjoy about especially singer-songwriter music, that’s what I’ve been really into lately, so hearing that performed live in a way that sounds traditional yet very contemporary and relevant to this moment was such a joy to see,” Ashery said.

The American Musicological Society has a catalog of performances that have been hosted around the country.

“We’re trying to build a really nice place on the internet to go for people who want to learn about music and all of the multifarious American musical traditions,” Brounley said.