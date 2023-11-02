Aramark hosts grand opening of 24/7 employee-free store

By Sarah Sternhagen, Contributing Writer

Aramark Collegiate Hospitality hosted a grand opening Wednesday for Towson University’s first on-campus, 24/7 employee-free store, Tiger Express.

Students can enter the store, located in West Village Commons, using their OneCard and make purchases past other restaurants’ normal hours of operation. The self-checkout kiosks accept OneCards and credit cards.

Thus far, data has shown that as of early October, most transactions at Tiger Express occurred after 8 p.m. “which is reassuring that the intention of the location is having the desired effect,” Richard Coburn, Aramark district manager for the Mid-Atlantic Region, said in an email.

While the store is not manned, there are managers that check the space and restock items.

The shop has bottled drinks, assorted food and cleaning supplies for purchase.

Though Tiger Express had already been open leading up to the grand opening, Aramark still held an event with raffles and refreshments.

Aramark raffled off a Towson Merch bag, a basket of Apple products and two tickets to a Ravens football game. Winners will be announced this Friday.

There were also refreshments courtesy of Panda Express, Einstein Bagels, Green House and Matriarch Coffee. Many Towson students interning with Aramark helped run the booths.

Kendra Bryant contributed to this article.