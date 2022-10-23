Salim Addrey/The Towerlight
Armed carjacking occurs at York Road Dunkin’

An armed carjacking occurred Saturday morning on York Road, Towson University’s Office of Public Safety said.

At approximately 5:25 a.m. on Oct. 22, TUPD was notified of an off-campus armed carjacking in the Dunkin’ parking lot located at 201 York Road near Towsontown Boulevard, a campus-wide public safety alert states.

After robbing the individual of their vehicle, the suspects were last seen driving northbound on York Road towards the Beltway.

Those with information should contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-2361.

