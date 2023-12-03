Armed robbery occurs outside West Village Commons

By Gabriel Donahue, Editor-in-Chief

An armed robbery occurred on campus outside West Village Commons Saturday evening, according to the Towson University Police Department.

Three unknown suspects took the personal property of two victims shortly after 6 p.m., a campus-wide TUPD alert said. The suspects drove off campus via Emerson Drive toward Osler Drive in a red four-door Honda with the Maryland license plate 4EF1813.

There were no injuries, a university spokesperson said in an email Sunday.

The Office of Public Safety is working with the Baltimore County Police to investigate, the spokesperson said.

The incident has left some students shaken, including freshman Jessica Harris, who lives in Douglass House.

“If people are armed robbing people 70 feet from my dorm, that’s scary,” Harris said.

Freshman and Tubman House resident Pranav Rishi noted the increased police presence in an interview Sunday afternoon. Rishni said he hopes for more security to keep students safe.

This story may be updated as more details are released.

