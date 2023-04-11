Bryce Frederick earns national recognition after back-to-back walk-off home runs

By: Courtney Ott, Deputy Sports Editor

Towson Baseball’s third baseman Bryce Frederick was named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week as well as one of the Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week after his stellar performance in the team’s past two wins.

On April 4, Towson faced UMBC, a game that ended in a 15-13 win for the Tigers. Frederick went 5-6, which resulted in five RBIs, four runs scored and three putouts. Frederick also logged a season-high of five hits and two doubles. Frederick closed out the game and secured the win with a walk-off.

Towson found themselves down by four runs going into the ninth inning of the game, but a three-run shot by Josh Janove cut the Tiger deficit to one run. Shortly after, Frederick, who already homered in the eighth inning, hit Towson’s second three-run home run of the inning, giving the Tigers the 15-13 win.

BRYCE FREDERICK DOES IT AGAIN!!!! His second home run of the day walks it off for the Tigers with a 15-13 final score!#GohTigers | #UnitedWeRoar pic.twitter.com/d1W4bjN0gU — Towson Baseball (@Towson_BASE) April 4, 2023

The next day, the Tigers beat George Mason University 10-8 with a walk-off grand slam, again coming from Frederick. He went 2-5 at the plate with four RBIs and one home run. He also set a season-high of four assists during the matchup.

Towson once again found themselves in a big hole to start the bottom of the ninth inning, down 8-3. Towson loaded up the bases when a pair of walks and a single scored three runs, cutting the score to 8-6. Frederick came up to the plate with the bases loaded and fired another walk-off home run to deep left center, his second day in a row.

STOP ME IF YOU'VE HEARD THIS BEFORE… BRYCE FREDERICK WALKS IT OFF FOR THE TIGERS!!!!!! The grand slam to left field gives the Tigers a 10-8 win over George Mason!#GohTigers | #UnitedWeRoar pic.twitter.com/lrlfRmIr4N — Towson Baseball (@Towson_BASE) April 5, 2023

Frederick ended the two-game stretch with seven hits, nine RBIs, two doubles and three home runs. This is Frederick’s first season back after suffering a season-ending injury in 2022.