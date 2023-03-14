Burdick Gym will resume Saturday operations in April

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

After previously deciding to close on Saturdays due to budget cuts, the Burdick Hall Gym will resume Saturday operations starting April 1, a Campus Recreation Instagram post said.

The Gym began closing on Saturdays during the fall 2023 semester, The Towerlight reported. Grady Sheffield, director of Campus Recreation, previously said in an email that the decision was made to “minimally impact our operations and programming” due to reduced funding.

The Gym will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturdays. The 235,000-square-foot facility includes a rock climbing wall, pool, and other studios.

“We determined that opening for five hours on Saturdays for the remainder of the semester starting April 1st was possible,” Sheffield said in an email Monday. “The chosen hours reflect the highest usage from last year’s data, and we are pleased that we can add them back into the schedule for the campus community.”

Sheffield did not respond to additional questions regarding the Saturday operations and budget by publication time Monday.

Sheffield and Jordan Colquitt, president of the Student Government Association, said Campus Recreation began looking into reopening after The Towerlight’s story on the closing published on March 1. Colquitt praised the department for finding a solution.

“We have been in frequent communication with Campus Recreation and are glad to find that the budget allows for the reopening of Campus Rec on Saturdays beginning April 1st,” Colquitt said in a text message.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, SGA previously reported that Campus Recreation would save $100,000 by closing on Saturdays. However, Sheffield said he was not sure where that number came from.

“The initial SGA Senators Corner post was taken down due to misinterpreted information and structural errors,” Colquitt said. “We are happy to make a follow-up post to clarify any confusion as a result of the first post.”