Cajic earns her first weekly award of season with strong performance against UNCW

By Courtney Ott, Sports Editor

Towson volleyball dominated against UNCW this weekend and outside hitter Nina Cajic earned her first CAA Offensive Player of the Week award this season, the league announced Oct. 16.

On Oct. 14, the Tigers defeated UNCW 3-1, and Cajic took the offensive reigns, leading Towson in kills at 18. Cajic also tallied 13 digs, .600 hitting percentage and no errors. On Saturday, Cajic recorded her fourth double-double of the season.

Then, in Sunday’s matchup, Towson continued to bring the offensive heat, winning 3-0. Cajic followed up her performance on Saturday with another team-high of 13 kills and the addition of two service aces and five digs.

Towson’s next matchup will be against Stony Brook on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. at TU Arena.