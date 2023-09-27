Campus events: Sept. 27-30

By Gabriel Donahue, Editor-in-Chief

Unsure what to do with the rest of your week? Here’s what’s going on around campus from Sept. 27-30.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Gen One Welcome Event: UU 329 from 2-4 p.m. hosted by Student Success Programs.

“Join us today with music, food, games and more!”

Thursday, Sept. 28

Homegrown with Haley: Towson urban farm, behind the Administration building from 4-5 p.m.

“Every Thursday from 4-5 p.m. volunteers are welcome to join Sustainability Intern Hailey weed, plant and harvest at the TU Urban Farm!”

A dialogue with Amara Lakhous in Conversation with Salvatore Pappalardo: LA 3310 at 5 p.m., presented by the Departments of English, and Languages, Literatures & Cultures.

“Dr. Lakhous will speak about the sense of belonging, transcultural identities, and intercultural communication in the Mediterranean region.”

Towson Women’s Soccer v. Stony Brook: Tiger Field at 6 p.m.

In Conversation with Dana Tai Soon Burgess: Asian Arts Gallery (CA 2037) at 6:30 p.m. Co-presented by the Asian Arts & Culture Center​ and the Department of Dance.

“Join renowned dance choreographer Dana Tai Soon Burgess as he shares how his background as a gay, fourth generation, Korean American man inspires his work.”

2023 Hispanic Heritage Month Film Festival: LA 4301 at 6:30 p.m.

Watch Los Lobos (2019), directed by Samuel Kishi Leopo (Mexico).

“Los Lobos is an absorbing coming-of-age story about migrant life through the prism of its most innocent figures.”

Friday, Sept. 29

September Eco Craftivism – Patchwork Upcycling: UU 0321B from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Registration on Involved@TU is required.

“Reducing waste by upcycling worn out clothes or fabrics contributes to Goal 12 of the sustainable development goals – responsible consumption and production.”

Towson Field Hockey vs Northeastern: TU Field Hockey Complex at 1 p.m.

Housing and Residence Life Pizza Social: Residence Tower MPR from 6-8 p.m. All are welcome.

“We will have different kinds of card games, trivia, board games and more!”

Saturday, Sept. 30

Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company in Concert: Stephens Hall Theatre (ST 217) at 7.pm.

Tickets: Free-$40

This list may be updated.

